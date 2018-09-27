Nancy Grace: Natalie Wood’s Autopsy Was Botched

Nancy Grace has blasted the former Los Angeles coroner who she claimed botched the autopsy on Natalie Wood‘s body and all but cleared her husband, Robert Wagner, from suspicion.

In an exclusive interview with the acclaimed new podcast “Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood,” the former prosecutor and TV host claims Dr. Thomas T. Noguchi made “elementary” mistakes in ruling Wood’s death an accidental drowning just days after the Oscar winner’s tragic death.

“What I find to be a clear problem is that … Noguchi did not scrape for tissue under Natalie Wood’s fingernails while conducting her postmortem,” Grace explained to “Fatal Voyage.”

“I mean, it’s elementary that you scrape the nails. And I’ve seen it done! That is so major. So it’s overwhelmingly a problem with Noguchi’s autopsy.”

Conducting that test, Grace told “Fatal Voyage,” may have revealed evidence Wood had struggled with an attacker before going overboard.

Wood died under mysterious circumstances during a pleasure cruise to California’s Catalina Island with Wagner and their friend Christopher Walken in November 1981.

Just three days after her death, Noguchi declared Wood had died of a “tragic accident while slightly intoxicated.”

But the case was reopened in 2011, and the Oscar winner’s cause of death changed to “drowning and other undetermined factors.”

Police have also since named Wagner a “person of interest” in the tragic star’s death.

“Fatal Voyage” is a 12-part audio documentary that sheds new light on the case. The podcast — now available for download on iTunes — is the culmination of years of dogged investigative reporting.

