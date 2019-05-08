‘Nashville Flipped’ Host Troy Dean Shafer Dies at 38

Saying goodbye. Troy Dean Shafer, who is best known as the contractor and host of DIY Network’s restoration series Nashville Flipped, died in his sleep unexpectedly on April 28 at the age of 38. His brother, Tim, told TMZ on Wednesday, May 8, that his brother had no medical conditions and the family was shocked.

“The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series Nashville Flipped,” the network told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday. “We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy’s family and friends during this difficult time.

The coroner confirmed to TMZ that an autopsy was not performed and a toxicology report will be finalized in the final weeks. “In this case, we have a strong suspicion that drugs were involved so we will be conducting a toxicology,” the coroner told Radar Online. “At this time, no initial cause of death has been reported. The toxicology report should take about two more weeks until those results are in.”

Shafer grew up in Pennsylvania, graduated from Penn State University and moved to Nashville to pursue a career in country music 10 years ago. Upon moving, he began flipping houses and found that he, with his past in construction, could build a career in restoration. He started his own business and married his best friend, Becky. The show began in April 2017.

In 2016, he opened about his many TV offers but many were looking for a “character.”

“They were looking for some over-the-top drama, and I get it. That makes good TV, and that’s the way a lot of house flipping shows are, but that’s definitely not me,” he told The Nashville Ledger at the time. “I’m not dramatic, and even if I was, I wouldn’t go on TV and broadcast it, because the show may last one year, but I need this company to last. I want to pass this down to kids. I don’t want anyone thinking anything other than who I really am.”

According to his obituary, Troy’s faith was a very important part of his life, he was an avid golfer and loves spending time with his cat and two dogs.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!