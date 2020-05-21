Natalee Holloway’s Friends Speak Out 15 Years After Her Disappearance

The REELZ network is profiling the disappearance of high school senior Natalee Holloway, whose friends are now opening up for the first time on television.

Holloway vanished on May 30, 2005, during a graduation trip to Aruba in the Caribbean. She was 18 at the time. “I was just like, she’s in trouble,” Claire Fierman, who was a fellow student on the getaway, recalls in the new series. “The chaperones — they looked more frightened than me, they said we can’t find Natalie.”

The Alabama honors student disappeared while she was celebrating with friends. Fifteen years later, her disappearance has never been fully explained. However, evidence possibly points to alleged foul play at the hands of Joran van der Sloot, the local man Holloway was last seen with in a hotel casino. The gambling and drinking age on the island is set at 18.

“This isn’t good. I think something’s really wrong,” remembers Cary Plummer, a teacher who traveled with the teens to Aruba as a chaperone. Fierman adds, “That was when I cried for the first time because I felt very scared.”

What happened on the last night Natalee was seen alive? How did van der Sloot walk away from the alleged crime?

Find out more on Natalee Holloway: Her Friends Speak, which airs on REELZ on Sunday, May 31, at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.