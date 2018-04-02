The suspicious death of Hollywood star Natalie Wood shook the nation in 1981, and now, fans can revisit the story during an hour-long special on the Investigation Discovery network airing on Monday, April 16, titled Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery.

The special will take viewers through a fact-vs.-fiction account of the little information investigators have regarding the moments before she disappeared.

“ID retraces the events that led to that fateful night, from her rise to fame to her tumultuous relationship with her famous beau, to exclusive interviews with those who were on the scene, hoping to finally uncover what really happened during her final moments,” the network said in a press release on Monday, April 1.

The release continued: “Initially deemed an accident, Wood’s case was officially re-opened in 2011 due to dramatic new eyewitness testimony, and more recently, Robert Wagner has been deemed a ‘person of interest’ by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.”

The story will explore the night of November 29, 1981, when Wood went missing off the waters of Catalina Island while yachting with her actor husband, Robert Wagner. A search party found the body of Wood, 43 at the time, hours after she disappeared. Though her cause of death was initially declared a drowning, the case was re-opened in 2011 due to new eyewitness information at the time.

Wagner has maintained his innocence through the years.

“The suspicious death of Natalie Wood is one of those controversial cases that continues to resonate as one of Hollywood’s greatest tragedies,” Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Destination America and American Heroes Channel, said in the press release.

“There are still so many unanswered questions surrounding her death that we hope this special will, once and for all, provide some insight into what really happened that fateful night to Natalie Wood.”

Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery airs on Investigation Discovery Monday, April 16, at 10 p.m. ET.

