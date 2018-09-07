The captain of the boat from which actress Natalie Wood mysteriously vanished from believes her husband Robert Wagner held him like a prisoner in his own home.

The shocking new allegations come from the captain himself, Dennis Davern, who has broken his years of silence to speak to an acclaimed podcast about the odd events that ensued after Wood’s tragic death.

Speaking to “Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood,” Davern claimed, “This is about keeping me in their house so I don’t get out to anybody and start talking to anybody. I believe I only got out of that house a few times.”

“I mean I was starting to really feel claustrophobic. At night time, when I would go to my room, if I felt like I wanted to go downstairs or maybe just, you know, move around. I really couldn’t do that because the first time I put my hand on the doorknob of the bedroom that I was in, it was like a magnetic, like a magnetic lock.”

“It wouldn’t allow me to open the door. I mean I had a small TV in there and it was just like … it was just like I was in a prison. He knew I couldn’t really go outside because there was a bodyguard on the outside of the door.”

In the explosive tell-all, the captain said Wagner’s efforts to stage-manage the narrative of Natalie’s death began within hours of her disappearance.

“They told me directly face-to-face, ‘This is going to be our story, this is what we’re going to say, you’re going to be appointed to one of our lawyers, and this is what our story is going to be,’” Davern claimed.

Earlier this year detectives officially named Wagner, now 88, a person of interest in Wood’s death.

The Oscar-winning actress died during Thanksgiving weekend of 1981 during a pleasure cruise on her and Wagner’s yacht, The Splendour.

Davern’s sensational interview accompanies Chapter 9 of “Fatal Voyage.” The blockbuster, 12-part audio documentary is now available for download on iTunes.

