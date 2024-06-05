Baby Reindeer’s alleged real-life Martha Scott, Fiona Harvey, made headlines when she talked publicly about the show on Piers Morgan: Uncensored.

But her May 9 interview failed to gain the attention of the hit Netflix series’ stars.

Nava Mau, who portrayed Teri, has revealed the cast decided against watching 58-year-old Harvey’s interview with Piers Morgan.

Mau, 32, told Entertainment Tonight that she and her fellow cast members including creator Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning, who portrayed Martha Scott in the show, opted out of viewing it.

“We decided not to watch it, so we didn’t,” Mau told the outlet on Tuesday, June 4, while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Gotham TV Awards in New York City.

Harvey’s TV interview was aired just over one month after the show’s April 11 release and revealed that Harvey believes the show is “a work of fiction” when it comes to depicting her behavior.

Harvey also claimed during the interview that she has been the target of death threats and harassment since internet sleuths figured out she was the so-called ‘Real Martha.’

Baby Reindeer is an adaptation of 34-year-old Gadd’s autobiographical one-man show of the same name. The limited series is based on Gadd’s experience of being stalked and sexually assaulted.

Mau’s red carpet admission comes after Gunning, 38, confirmed to Radio Times in an interview published on May 21, that she, “hasn’t engaged with the real-world fallout from Baby Reindeer.”

“Me and Richard have this close connection and I’m very concerned about anything that might upset him,” she told the outlet. “He’s a survivor of sexual assault, and he was stalked, and I think that any search for real people almost undermines that slightly.”

For his part, Gadd, who wrote, executive produced and portrayed a fictionalized version of himself onscreen, has spoken out about how he doesn’t want fans to track down the people who inspired the characters.

“People I love, have worked with, and admire … are unfairly getting caught up in speculation,” Gadd wrote via an Instagram Story on Monday, April 22, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That’s not the point of our show.”

Despite the controversy, Mau is proud of the show’s success and detailed her feelings on the red carpet.

“I kept saying to Richard, whoever is meant to see the show is going to see the show and so I think it seems like a lot of people were meant to see the show,” Mau said during her interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I am so grateful for the conversations that it has started. People are engaging in the topics that are … you know they’re kind of difficult topics.

She continued, “We’re talking about abuse, we’re talking about trauma, we’re talking about shame and it’s beautiful to see so many people engaging in that conversation in their own language, with their own people. It’s a blessing.”