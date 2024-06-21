NBA star Alex Caruso’s girlfriend Haleigh Broucher is in her feelings about leaving The Windy City.

After Caruso, 30, was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, June 20, the Big Brother star, 27, acknowledged the big move in a series of posts via Instagram.

“So so many emotions at once,” Broucher wrote alongside a mock-up of Caruso in a Thunder jersey. “So proud of this man and so excited for this next journey. #thunderup”

In another post, Boucher gave a shout-out to the Bulls, the team Caruso has played for since signing a four-year, $37 million contract in August 2021.

“I want to say how amazing the Bulls organization has been, how hard everyone works behind the scenes, and how grateful I am for all of the friends I’ve made along the way,” she wrote. “I truly cherish each and every one of them and will miss them terribly. Excited for a new chapter and grateful for the old.”

Boucher added, “Love you guys forever. And I’ll see you guys on another court ❤️.”

Caruso, who spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was traded to the Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey.

Since going public with their relationship in 2022, Boucher — who appeared on season 20 of the long-running reality show in 2018 — has routinely posted about their journey on social media.

In May, she posted a video of the pair playing shuffleboard together. After a nice shot from Boucher, a shirtless Caruso high-fived her and they embraced. “When home becomes a person,” she captioned the clip.

Earlier that month, Boucher shared a photo of the pair in front of a private jet. “My man is a hustler 😏,” she captioned the picture. “Always so unbelievably proud of you. Hard work pays off.”

Boucher celebrated Caruso’s birthday with a celebratory post in February, writing, “Happy birthday to my absolute best friend – the most handsome, kind, driven, thoughtful human I know. Loving you is such a privilege. ♥️ cheers to many more.”

In January, Caruso celebrated Boucher’s big day with a birthday post of his own.

Happy Birthday to my rock !!! ❤️🖤 you keep my world turning,” Caruso wrote alongside a carousel of images. “I don’t know what I’d do without you.”