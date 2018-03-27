How I Met Your Mother fans, don’t get your hopes up for a reboot. Neil Patrick Harris sat down with TV Guide on Tuesday, March 27, to promote the upcoming season of Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and also addressed the possibility of the sitcom returning.

The 44-year-old actor opened up about the chances of him reviving his role of Barney Stinson on HIMYM, and it sounds like fans will have to catch up on reruns in order to get their fix of the CBS hit.

“I have given How I Met Your Mother very little thought,” NPH said when asked his thoughts on revisiting where his character may be today. “And I don’t say that with any English as if I’m making some sort of statement.”

He went on to note that he feels the show’s “chapter is so complete and full of story,” and said that “we all decided that season 9 would be our final lap.”

However, with the multiple reboots and revivals — including Roseanne, Fuller House, and more — it didn’t hurt to ask the sitcom star his thoughts on heading back to the small screen.

“I really just look back on that chapter with great fondness. I just don’t feel like there’s anything left to do, really,” he continued. “I miss the players within it. I miss the writing staff and Pam Fryman, who directed all of those shows. It was fun to get to play with the same actors every week, but right now I’m knee-deep in Snicket and those are some bony knees.”

How I Met Your Mother aired for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 will drop on Netflix on Friday, March 30.