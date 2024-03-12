Neve Campbell is reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in the Scream franchise following her shocking exit.

“Hi All. I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!” Campbell, 50, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 12. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could.”

Campbell offered some information about the creative team behind the seventh movie, adding, “While I’ve been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I’ve dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it’s happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it’s his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world.”

She concluded: “Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set @kevwilliamson.”

Campbell rose to stardom after starring as Sidney Prescott in the slasher films from 1996 to 2011 alongside Courteney Cox and David Arquette. Campbell reprised her role as Sidney Prescott in 2022’s Scream but subsequently didn’t return for more after rejecting the studio’s salary offer.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” Campbell told Us Weekly in a statement in June 2022. “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Campbell’s surprising return comes three months after news broke that Melissa Barrera was fired due to comments about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The production company behind the newest batch of Scream films, Spyglass Media Group, subsequently denied that Barrera’s pro-Palestine comments was what caused her exit.

That same month, Barrera, 33, broke her silence about no longer playing Sam Carpenter.

“First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people,” she wrote via Instagram Story, noting she felt a “responsibility” to speak out. “As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need. Every person on this earth — regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status — deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom.”

Jenna Ortega will also not be returning in the role of Tara Carpenter because of her filming schedule for season 2 of Netflix’s Wednesday. Director Christopher Landon, who was set to succeed Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin, later pulled out as well.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone,” Landon, 48, shared via X in December 2023. “But it’s time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes [Craven’s] legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin [Williamson] created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”