Friends fans will have a chance to have their knowledge tested on a new game show ordered by Max.

On Monday, September 23, the streaming service announced that they are going to be releasing Fast Friends, a four-part game show to honor the beloved sitcom’s 30th anniversary. The show, coproduced by Dan Sacks, Brigette Theriault, Dan Norris and Richard Burgio, is set to start production in October at New York City’s “Friends Experience: The One” activation.

“From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles and games that will keep even the most die-hard Friends fans on their toes,” Max shared in a press release.

According to the press release, the quickest team participating in the competition will claim the title of “Ultimate Friends Fan.”

Max also noted that in honor of Friends’ 30th anniversary, they will be adding bonus content on their app including specials such as Friends From the Start, When Friends Become Family and The Legacy of Friends.

Friends, which starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, ran on NBC for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004.

The series celebrated the 30th anniversary of the pilot of Sunday, September 22, but the milestone was bittersweet following the death of Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom. (Perry died at age 54 in October 2023 of the acute effects of ketamine.)

“It’s a huge loss and it does make the 30th a little fraught. … [cocreator] David [Crane] always said [Matthew] was the funniest man in the room,” cocreator Marta Kauffman shared in a segment aired on the Friday, September 20, episode of Today. Crane, 67, added: “He made us laugh every day.”

Cox, 60, who played Monica Geller in Friends, also reflected on the series ahead of its 30th anniversary.

“It’s just insane to me because it feels like time, it goes so fast and I don’t realize it,” she told People on Saturday, September 21. “We used to say, ‘Oh, I can’t wait for this month,’ or ‘God, it feels like forever.’ I would never say that line anymore.”

Cox noted that it had been a “little while” since she had watched an episode of the sitcom, but that the show is “incredible” and “every joke holds up.”

“All the characters are just so amazing, and we [had] the best writers in the world,” she gushed to the outlet. “I’m lucky that it continues on through all the generations. And that’s very fortunate.”