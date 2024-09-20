New Kids on the Block Announce Their 1st Las Vegas Residency

The New Kids on the Block are heading to Vegas.

On Thursday, September 19, the group — Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood and Joey McIntyre — announced their very first residency in Sin City. They’ll take the stage at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater in 2025 from June 20 through July 5, and from November 1 through November 15. The show is dubbed “The Right Stuff” in homage to their 1988 hit single.

“We cherish every opportunity that we get to perform for our fans, but a Las Vegas residency gives us an opportunity to take our performance, and interaction with our fans, to the next level,” Wahlberg, 55, said in a statement.

He added that they aim “to create the most incredible NKOTB concert ever” and “create multiple events to directly engage with our fans. Las Vegas will never be the same after the New Kids and the Blockheads take over the town.”

Tickets officially go on sale Friday, September 27, but diehard fans will get the opportunity to score seats in a pre-sale that kicks off September 24.

The group formed in the 1980s and hit it big in the latter part of the decade with their sophomore album Hangin’ Tough. They split up in 1994 and reunited in 2008, fully leaning into their fandom’s nostalgic affection for the ex-boy banders from Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Earlier this year, they released Still Kids, their eighth pop album and their first in 11 years. They also embarked on a summer tour with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. While speaking to Us Weekly in March, McIntyre, 51, gushed of Abdul, 62, “She’s just the music total package, complete entertainer, so that’s amazing. And then we got DJ Jazzy Jeff kicking it off and getting the party started. [Most] of these shows this summer are outdoors, and that just has a different vibe to it.”

McIntyre also talked about Still Kids and its first single, “Kids.”

“Donnie and I pretty much cowrote the whole album,” he said. “But this one song, [“Kids”], is from a writer and producer, Dave Stewart, and it’s a great song.”

He explained that the new track is a good encapsulation of the band’s career. “It kind of says it all,” he told Us. “We’ve been lucky, the five of us, to never grow up in some ways. And a lot of people look to us to go back to that happy place, and we give permission to them to just have fun. We’re that getaway and we’re going to beat that drum forever and ever. And I think this song [“Kids”] is a new anthem for us.”