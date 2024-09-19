Vancouver Canucks star Dakota Joshua revealed he’s been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

“This summer, I felt a lump on one of my testicles that doctors would later diagnose as testicular cancer,” Joshua wrote in a statement released by the Canucks on Tuesday, September 17. “This news was obviously scary to hear, but thankfully, doctors were able to successfully remove the tumor.”

Joshua continued, “The last several weeks have been extremely challenging and I’ve been fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, teammates and doctors.”

While sharing his health update, Joshua noted that he will be briefly pressing pause on hockey.

“Unfortunately, I will not be ready for the start of training camp as I continue to heal from surgery,” he shared. “I plan on returning to play as soon as possible this season and I am working hard every day [to] rejoin my teammates.”

Joshua concluded his statement with a message for men, encouraging them to get routinely checked for testicular cancer.

“Although it was very difficult to face the reality of this specific type of cancer, getting checked by a doctor quickly was the best approach and I encourage men to get checked regularly for testicular cancer,” he wrote. “As I continue with my recovery, I thank everyone in advance for respecting my privacy concerning this matter. The team will provide updates as appropriate. In the meantime, I thank everyone for their support and understanding.”

Joshua was picked by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL draft. Five years later, he was traded to the St. Louis Blues. He was signed to the Canucks as a free agent in July 2022.

Joshua had an NHL career-high 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 63-regular season games in 2023-24, per the NHL. He also had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games. In 2022, he signed a four-year, $13 million contract.

General manager Patrik Allvin addressed Joshua’s health update in a press conference on Wednesday, September 18, but did not provide a timeline for his return, per North Shore News. Allvin cited concerns for Joshua’s privacy as the reason behind his decision to not reveal details on the player’s plans to return to the ice.

The Canucks are set to have their first game of the 2024-25 seasons at home against the Calgary Flames on October 9.