Cat naps! Norman Reedus doesn’t go many places without his cat, Eye in the Dark, tagging along — and that includes business trips to Los Angeles!

While The Walking Dead actor, 48, was at the premiere of his hit AMC show on Tuesday, October 22, Eye in the Dark was lounging in bed in their hotel room ordering room service for himself. “He comes everywhere with me. He doesn’t like to be left alone. He racks up a major room service bill,” Reedus jokes to Us.

The Boondock Saints actor posted a photo to his Instagram account on Monday, October 23, which showed a note from housekeeping that states “Cat on bed,” with smaller text indicating that they were unable to make his bed due to the sprawling black cat. Reedus captioned the post: “Thank you everyone for last night was so fun <3.”

Thank you everyone for last night was so fun ❤️ A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Three days prior, he snapped the sleeping feline in the hotel bed writing, “Los Angeles.”

Instagram isn’t the only social media platform the cat and his famous owner frequent. There’s a page that is specifically dedicated Eye in the Dark on Twitter, which you can find at @NormansCat.

Reedus became a cat owner when his son, Mingus Lucien Reedus, who he shares with ex Helena Christensen, demanded at age 5 to “need a little black kitten,” and the rest is history.

