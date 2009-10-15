‘NSync’s Chris Kirkpatrick: I’m Not Sure If We’ll Reunite

'NSync fans shouldn't hold their breath for a band reunion, singer Chris Kirkpatrick says.

"Everybody's going in their own direction," the singer, who is now performing with the band Nigels 11, tells Usmagazine.com. "I don't know if this the perfect time for us to say 'let's do a record or tour.' You should go to a fortune teller and ask her. I can't tell."

Kirkpatrick, who says he keeps in touch with all four of his band mates — Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake — insists there is no bad blood between the group, who announced a "temporary hiatus" in 2002.

"We all have a place in the band," he tells Us. "All the guys are doing their thing. But Justin's [specific rise to] fame didn't shock me. I would love to be touring arenas like he does, but there's no resentment. He's amazing at what he does."

Fatone and Bass will join Kirkpatrick as he hosts a series of Halloween-themed events later this month to benefit The Chris Kirkpatrick Foundation, formed by the singer to raise funds for healthcare and education programs to benefit underprivileged children.

"We go out and buy 125 kids' Halloween costumes and build this extravagant haunted mansion for them and do all the traditional Halloween stuff — a hay ride, bobbing for apples," the singer tells Us of his events, now in their second year. "The reason we chose Halloween is that it's really the one holiday where people don't think of the charity side of it…I grew up underprivileged, so I can tell the kids 'I'm in the same position you were.'

"[These events] let them know there's hope, that they're not going to be swept under the rug and that people think they're special," Kirkpatrick says.

Proceeds from this year's Mask Care AID Bash on Oct. 30 and Halloween SPOOKTACKULAR on Oct. 31 will go to the Howard Phillips Center for Children & Families and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

For tickets and more information, visit the Foundation's Web site.

