It turns out Olivia Rodrigo’s decision to put a secret track on the different editions of Guts wasn’t such a “bad idea, right?”

After Rodrigo, 20, hinted that her sophomore album would have a few surprises on it, fans quickly discovered that each of the limited-edition vinyl pressings of Guts comes with a hidden song that plays after “Teenage Dream,” the final song on the standard/streaming edition. The hidden songs are “Obsessed” (found on the red vinyl), “Scared of My Guitar” (white), “Stranger” (blue), and “Girl I’ve Always Been” (purple).

Rodrigo’s fans were shook by the discovery, as they were not accustomed to the “secret song” often found on CDs and LPs. “Ok, but can we talk about how Olivia having different hidden tracks on each vinyl variant is such a cool thing?” tweeted one fan. “Olivia having hidden tracks on the physical release makes my heart so happy,” tweeted another. “So apparently each of Olivia’s vinyls has a hidden song at the end,” wrote one pleased fan, adding, “the one I just heard is so good I need it on Spotify asap.”

Fans first got wind of the extra tracks when Rodrigo posted a retro-inspired infomercial on her YouTube page. The video advertised Guts as the solution for times you don’t “trust your guts” on matters of life and love (as well as times that you “hate your own guts” or when you feel agony over “spilling your guts to strangers.”) As the 12-song Guts tracklist scrolled across the screen, the video glitched, revealing the bonus song titles in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment.

While speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe ahead of her sophomore album’s release, Rodrigo said she recorded a ton of songs while making the new LP. “Probably like 25, not anything too crazy,” she said. “I think some of them will definitely see the light of day. I don’t know. In crafting an album track list, there [are] just intricacies. Like, oh, too many of these songs, and I want to save this for later, and stuff like that. So I bet some of them will see the light of day.”

During the chat, she said that the album opener, “All American Bitch,” is one of her “favorite songs I’ve ever written.”

She explained: “I really love the lyrics of it, and I think it expresses something that I’ve been trying to express since I was fifteen years old, this repressed pressed anger and feeling of confusion or trying to be put into a box as a girl.”