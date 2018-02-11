Olympic figure skater Brandie Tennell is set to represent the United States on the 2018 Winter Olympics team in PyeongChang, South Korea, this month. Prior to taking the ice, the 20-year-old Illinois native shared 25 things you might not have known about her exclusively with Us Weekly.

Read on to learn more about the Team USA member.

1. I have been skating since I was 2 years old. I don’t remember a time in my life when I wasn’t on the ice.

2. Despite the need to wake up early in the morning for training, I am not a morning person! I love nothing more than to sleep in. But when I’m up early, I never miss a chance to enjoy a sunrise.

3. I may look very calm on the ice, but the truth is I get nervous. We all do. I work really hard at blocking everything out and staying focused. It is as much a part of skating as the jumps and skill.

4.I’m a huge Imagine Dragons fan. Bring on the “Thunder”!

5. I was injured in 2015 and had to spend the entire summer in a back brace. Not fun!

6. My mom is a nurse, so I hope one day to pursue a career in science or the medical field, where I can dedicate myself to helping people.

7. I am afraid of spiders, snakes and small spaces.

8. My mom is my No. 1 role model.

9. For as long as I can remember, I have loved Cinderella. My music and outfits have been inspired by the story.

10. I have very long hair. Believe it or not, I did not have my first haircut until I turned 13.

11. I love any Marvel movie — Hulk, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy. I love them all.

12. I love to swim.

13. When I get a chance to watch TV, I catch up on episodes of Dr. Who, Sherlock and Arrow.

14. I am a huge Chicago Blackhawks fan.

15. My favorite activity is getting to relax and unwind with a good book. I have a long list of books I need to get to.

16. I collect Ty Beanie Boos.

17. I was featured on the January cover of Skating magazine. Wow!

18. I am an animal lover.

19. I love Jared Padalecki from Gilmore Girls and Supernatural. Such a good actor.

20. I have two brothers who are also pretty good on the ice and play ice hockey. They also make for a great cheering section.

21. I don’t have any superstitions, but I do have rituals. When I step on any ice, I take my left guard off and step on the ice then take my right guard off.

22. People often ask me what I eat. I do eat healthy most of the time, but my faves are simple — pizza, ice cream and strawberry milkshakes.

23. Nothing gives me a greater rush while skating than hearing the roar of the crowd!

24. After the Olympics I want to take time off and go to Walt Disney World.

25. Dreams really do come true! I am so excited to represent Team USA at the Olympics!

