Since Super Bowl Sunday and the first day of the Winter Olympics are only four days apart, NBC’s commercials during the big game will be sports-heavy. So, why not include ads for the athletes to watch at the Pyeongchang Olympics? The network is releasing five one-minute-long ads highlighting five athletes with their own unique story.

The first highlighted athlete is alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin. Shiffrin became the youngest to ever win gold in the slalom event when she took home the top medal in Sochi in 2014 at age 18. Set to compete again in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Shiffrin, now 22, still sticks to her motto, and her mini-movie highlights just that: her drive to “always be faster than the boys.”

In the 60-second video, Olympian Heidi Voelker, who is a former alpine skier gives a young Shiffrin a signed poster with the quote on it. From that moment forward, Shiffrin took the saying to heart, using it as her drive and determination to always win. At the end of the video, the young athlete signs a helmet for a fan, writing “A.B.F.T.T.B.” This was a true story for Shiffrin, who still keeps that wisdom with her every time she hits the slopes.

The cameras also followed Shiffrin to her hometown of Vail, Colorado, to see her in action in the weight room, as well as to Chile to capture her training. The Winter Olympics are live on NBC beginning Friday, February 8.

