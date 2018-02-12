An Olympian in love! Mirai Nagasu made history at the 2018 Winter Olympics and though she may have millions of fans, she recently opened up to Us Weekly about one very special supporter, her boyfriend Darian Weiss.

The 24-year-old figure skater — who became the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel during an Olympic competition on Monday, February 12 — gushed over her beau to Us at the Park City, Utah, Olympics Media Summit.

“I am very happily occupied in a relationship,” the Montebello, California, athlete told Us at the time. “His name is Darian … [we’ve been together for] three and a half years.”

As for this crazy, exciting time in her life, the team USA skater can count on the encouragement of her 25-year-old love. “He handles my insanity very well,” she dished on why they’re a good fit for each other.

“Fun fact,” she continued. “He was on an episode of Mad Men. He’s an actor.”

As previously reported, Nagasu became the third overall figure skater to land a triple axel at an Olympic competition. She landed solidly on one foot after making three-and-a-half rotations in the air during her performance, which was set to music from Miss Saigon. Her 137.53 overall score also helped lift the U.S. team to Olympic bronze.

“It’s historical and something no one can take away from me,” Nagasu told reporters. “I wanted to make American proud.”

Prior to competing in PyeongChang, Nagasu was dropped from the U.S. Olympic team in 2014 — even though she placed third at the national championships — in favor of fourth-place finisher Ashley Wagner.

