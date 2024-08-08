Olympians Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall are the definition of relationship goals.

The couple initially met in 2017 while attending a high school track meet in Idaho during their senior year. Davis-Woodhall was originally from Agoura Hills, California and Woohall grew up in Syracuse, Utah. Davis-Woodhall approached the Paralympian first, wanting to give him a hug.

“I stepped onto the track and said, ‘I don’t know why I have to do this, but I have to give you a hug,’” Davis-Woodhall recalled in a July 2018 YouTube video. “And that was the first time we talked.”

Woodhall, for his part, shared that he knew at that moment he found the girl he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. The pair stayed in touch after meeting at the sporting event and officially began dating later that year.

The duo tackled a long-distance relationship throughout college and supported each other’s track and field dreams. In 2021 they got engaged, and they tied the knot the following year.

Keep scrolling to relive Davis-Woodhall and Woodhall’s relationship timeline:

June 2017

The twosome began dating at the end of the senior year and spent the summer together.

August 2017

Davis-Woodhall and Woodhall entered a long-distance relationship as they jetted off to college. Davis-Woodhall attended the University of Georgia while Woodhall studied at the University of Arkansas.

November 2017

The couple launched their YouTube channel, giving an inside look at their relationship and journey to becoming professional track stars.

2018

Despite going to different schools, they managed to cheer each other on at their respective track meets.

“So so proud of my boy today. He split a 46.6 and ran a 48.4,” Davis-Woodhall wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the pair. “Happy I was able to watch you run. I love you ❤.”

2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis-Woodhall and Woodhall decided to quarantine together.

“My quarantine partners are pretty cute,” she captioned a selfie of her and Woodhall with their pup.

June 2021

The pair found out they both qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Four years ago I made the best decision ever! woke up at 6am, drove 2 hours just to hang out with this kid who I had a huge crush on,” Davis-Woodhall wrote alongside a photo of her and Woodhall celebrating their accomplishment. “Turns out he had a crush on me too… now we’re both Olympians 🤪❤️.”

July 2021

At the Olympics, Davis-Woodhall finished in sixth place in the women’s long jump, while Woodhall earned the bronze medal in the 400-meter T62.

September 2021

The couple announced they were engaged after four years of dating.

“You’ve shown me the true meaning of life and now I get to spend the rest of my life with you,” Davis-Woodhall wrote via Instagram. “Let me reintroduce myself as a FIANCÉ.’

October 2022

Nearly one year after their engagement, they tied the knot.

“This has been such a dream,” Davis-Woodhall said to People about her nuptials. “Ever since we started dating, Hunter and I have talked about getting married. We truly saw each other for the rest of our lives and this is just so surreal. We’ve hit so many milestones together and this is the biggest one.”

August 2023

The duo competed in the track and field World Championships in Budapest.

October 2023

Davis-Woodhall celebrated the couple’s first wedding anniversary with a touching tribute.

“Raise your glass and take a shot. One year of marriage down. A year full of beautiful moments and endless memories,” she penned. “This past year has gone by so fast, we’ve learned so much within each other but also within the foundation of marriage. one year down a lifetime to go. hope y’all are ready for the best ride 🤪.”

June 2024

Davis-Woodhall qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics and one month later, Woodhall learned he made the team as well.

August 2024

Woodhall cheered on his wife as she took home her first gold medal.