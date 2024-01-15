SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that OneRepublic has been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award recognizing “Counting Stars” as one of the most streamed songs in the organization’s 20-year history.

“OneRepublic’s chart-topping ‘Counting Stars’ is one of the group’s most successful songs to date and is a testament to the musicality of one of the greatest bands of all time,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “Beyond their music, their respect for and dedication to their fans is inspiring, as is their work to affect social change worldwide through their Good Life Foundation. It’s an honor to present them with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.”

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Zach Filkins, Drew Brown, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, and Brian Willett were presented with their SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award by President and CEO Michael Huppe at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.