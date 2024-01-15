Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

One Republic Honored with SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for 2013 Hit ‘Counting Stars’

By
One Republic Honored with SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for 2013 Hit Counting Stars
Gareth Cattermole – MTV/Getty Images for MTV

SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that OneRepublic has been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award recognizing “Counting Stars” as one of the most streamed songs in the organization’s 20-year history.

“OneRepublic’s chart-topping ‘Counting Stars’ is one of the group’s most successful songs to date and is a testament to the musicality of one of the greatest bands of all time,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “Beyond their music, their respect for and dedication to their fans is inspiring, as is their work to affect social change worldwide through their Good Life Foundation. It’s an honor to present them with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.”

Teeth picture

Deal of the Day

Smiles All Around! Get 35% Off the Cavity-Busting Toothbrush Dentists Love View Deal

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Zach Filkins, Drew Brown, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, and Brian Willett were presented with their SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award by President and CEO Michael Huppe at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!