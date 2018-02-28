Lights, camera, cocktails! Roll out the red carpet and get into the Oscars spirit! Entertaining expert and author of Cocktail Chameleon Mark Addison is hooking up your award show party with cocktail recipes that correspond with the nine movies that are up for Best Picture on Sunday, March 4. Watch the cocktail connoisseur walk Us through all the cocktails above, and watch the videos below to see him make a Missouri Mule for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and an Apricot Negroni for Call Me By Your Name. Pop the popcorn and break out the cocktail shaker, it’s almost time to tune into the show! The 90th Annual Academy Awards air on ABC Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET. For recipes for all the cocktails, scroll down:

Film: Call me by your name

Drink: Apricot Negroni Spritzer

Mark’s Inspiration: “The iconic Italian Negroni is updated with apricot liqueur and French dry vermouth inspired the film’s Italian location, and the apricot orchards surrounding the family’s Italian countryside villa and the Frencinch heritage of romantic lead character, Elio.”

1 1/4 oz gin

1 1/4 oz French dry vermouth

3/4 oz Aperol

1/4 oz apricot liqueur

3 dashes of orange bitters

2 oz. Prosecco

Garnish: orange peel & apricot wedge

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and slowly stir to chill. Pour into a tumbler and top with Prosecco. Garnish with an apricot wedge and an orange peel.

Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Drink: Three Cocktails From Inside Missouri (See recipes for all three below)

Mark’s Inspiration: “The themes in Three Billboards… are dark and horrific, which is challenging to draw inspiration from. Instead, I drew inspiration from the title and the film’s location. “3 Cocktails…” features Missouri-based spirits incorporated into classic cocktails with distinctively Ozark ingredients and themes.”

Missouri Mule

1 1/2 oz. Missouri Sprits Bourbon Whiskey

3/4 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. Aperol

1/2 oz. Triple Sec

2 1/2 oz. Fever-Tree club soda

Garnish: lemon wheel

Combine ingredients with ice, shake and pour into a highball glass and top with club soda. Garnish with lemon wheel.

Missouri Manhattan

2 oz. Missouri Sprits Corn Whiskey

1/2 oz. Sweet Vermouth

1/2 oz. Agave Nectar

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: maraschino cherry, one king ice cube

In a mixing glass with ice, combine the ingredients and stir well. Strain over a king cube in an old fashion glass. Garnish with a cherry.

Missouri Martini

2 ounces Missouri Sprits Vodka

1/4-ounce extra dry vermouth

1/4-ounce pickle juice

1 dash of hot sauce

Garnish: dill pickle spear

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Strain contents into chilled martini glass and garnish with pickle.

Film: Darkest Hour

Drink: The Churchill

Mark’s Inspiration: “The Churchill champagne cocktail is a variation of a Manhattan-style cocktail created for Winston Churchill in the 1940s at the Savoy hotel in London. This version features his beloved Scotch whisky and champagne, which he reportedly drank most every day from noon to night.”

1 oz. Scotch whisky (Churchill preferred Johnnie Walker)

1/2 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. sweet vermouth

1/2 oz. Cointreau

2 oz. champagne

Garnish: lemon peel

Shake ingredients together with ice, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass or coupe and top with chilled champagne. Garnish with the lemon peel.

Film: Shape of Water

Drink: Swamp Fizz

Mark’s Inspiration: “Fizz cocktails were at their height of popularity in the ’50s and ’60s during which the Shape of Water is set. The Swamp Fizz combines green Crème De Menthe (also immensely popular in the era), citrus, sugar and club soda in classic Fizz proportions with egg whites for added fizz and accentuates the Creatures’ favorite food: eggs!”

2 Oz. Gin

1 Tsp. Green Crème De Menthe

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 egg white

1 Tsp. Superfine Sugar

Fever-Tree Club Soda

Garnish: lime zest

Add gin, crème de menthe, lemon juice, sugar and egg white to your shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into Collins glass over ice and top with club soda. Garnish with lime zest.

Film: Dunkirk

Drink: Dunkirk Toddy

Mark’s Inspiration: “Inspired by the struggle of evacuating the Allied soldiers from the beaches of France under attack by German forces, the Dunkirk Toddy blends a classic English hot beverage with French cognac and Benedictine, resulting in a Franco-British hot cocktail that any of the 300,000 soldiers rescued in the operation would appreciate.”

1 oz. Benedictine Dom

1 oz. French cognac

1 dash Angostura bitters

4 cloves

1 lemon peel

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz. honey

Top with hot water

Garnish: one cinnamon stick

Fix the cloves into the wedge of lemon and put into a glass mug. Add all the other ingredients and top with hot water. Stir gently and serve.

Film: Phantom Thread

Drink: Dark Love

Mark’s Inspiration: “Dark Love is a champagne cocktail that embodies the volatile love affair between ’50s fashion couturier and a young waitress. Parfait Amour (or Perfect Love) is a French violet liqueur, which when combined with blue curacao, takes on a blackish tone. The blend of the eau de vie (water of life), Parfait amour and champagne creates a sweet rich libation that is impossible to resist… submit to this Dark Love.”

1 oz. Parfait Amour (violet liqueur)

1/2 oz. eau de vie Poire (pear brandy)

1/2 oz. blue curacao

5 oz. Champagne, chilled

Garnish: orchid flower

Fill the shaker with ice, then add the Parfait Amour, brandy and liqueur, shaking until well chilled.

Film: The Post

Drink: Black & White and Read All Over

Mark’s Inspiration: “What is black & white and read all over …? The most infamous newspaper, The Washington Post! Known for exposing the Watergate scandal and Pentagon Papers, the latest film The Post (and this cocktail) draw allusions to the then and current presidencies. Black, White, and Read All Over looks like an all-American coffee but a white Russian lurks under the surface and is stained by a red cherry syrup.”

2 oz. cold-press coffee

1 oz. vodka

1 oz. coffee liqueur

1 oz. orange liqueur

1 oz. half & half

Garnish: 1/2 oz. maraschino cherry juice

Fill the shaker with ice and add the coffee, vodka and liqueurs, shaking until well-chilled. Pour into the glass and float the half & half on top by slowly pouring it over the back of the spoon followed by the cherry juice.

Film: Get Out

Drink: The Sunken Place

Mark’s Inspiration: “Chris agrees to be hypnotized by his girlfriend’s mother to cure his smoking addiction but instead, sinks into the “sunken place” where after an operation to transplant the mind of a white man into his body, Chris would remain in the void watching powerlessly. The Sunken Place cocktail looks innocuous on the surface but has a dark underside trapped beneath.”

2 oz. rum

1 oz. coconut rum

2 oz. pineapple juice

1 oz. cream of coconut

Garnish:

½ oz. blue curacao

½ oz. grenadine

Combine rums, pineapple juice and cream of coconut in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well and strain into chilled martini glass. Combine the blue curacao and grenadine and slowly drizzle down the side of the glass. It will settle at the bottom and create a beautiful “black and white” layered look.

Film: Lady Bird

Drink: Kiwi Punch (aka Flightless Bird)

Mark’s Inspiration: “The Kiwi Punch represents the struggle of Lady Bird (aka Christine) who desperately wants to fly off to an out-of-state college but feels grounded by her over-protective and critical mother. A Kiwi is a flightless bird native of New Zealand as well as a fruit, also from New Zealand. Kiwi fruit give this punch its fruitiness and is served in a soda glass, making it look unassuming while packing another punch of vodka.”

2 cups kiwi, peeled and diced

12 mint leaves

2 tablespoons sugar

3 limes, juiced

2 cups vodka

2 cups Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water

ice cubes

1 kiwi, thinly sliced for garnish

Garnish: Star fruit slice, mint sprigs

In a pitcher, combine diced kiwis, mint leaves, sugar and ½ lime juiced. Muddle the contents until fully combined. Fill the pitcher with ice and top off with vodka and tonic water. Stir. Pour into eight tumbler glasses over ice making sure each glass receives equal amounts of kiwi and mint leaves. Garnish with a star fruit slice and mint sprig.

