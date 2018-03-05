Make way! Tiffany Haddish stopped mid-interview to run across the red carpet and jump over a velvet rope at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4. The reason? The comedian spotted Meryl Streep walking into the Dolby Theater.

The hilarious moment was caught on camera as the two women met for the first time near a cheering crowd. Haddish, 38, hiked up her Eretrian-style gown before they exchanged a few friendly words. Haddish then curtsied before she made her way back to reporters and the Oscar winner, 68, continued to walk and pose for photos.

Haddish didn’t stop fangirling there. During the show, she gave Streep a shout-out as she presented with Maya Rudolph. “Hi Meryl, I want you to be my mama one day,” she said to Streep, who was sitting in the front row.

Haddish changed up her look before hitting the stage. She recycled the same Alexander McQueen dress she wore at the Girls Trip premiere and on Saturday Night Live last fall.

“I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, no matter how many times I want, as long as I Febreezed it,” she joked on the NBC show at the time. “I spent a lot of money on this dress! This dress cost way more than my mortgage. It’s an Alexander McQueen, it’s a $4,000 dress … I’m gonna wear this dress multiple times — you might see this dress in two sketches tonight.”

