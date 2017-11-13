Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack travel across the country from Florida to Alaska during Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour and they encounter quite the adventures along the way.

Us Weekly spoke exclusively with the rock legend about his journeys, his music future, and of course, his love for reality TV. Read our full Q&A below:

Us Weekly: Which location was the craziest this season?

Ozzy Osbourne: The Body Farm in Texas, which is a place where they study human body decomposition to help solve crimes. There was an area outside where there were human dead bodies in various states of decomposition. I had a hard time getting the smell and the sight of the dead bodies out of my mind for a long time after we left. I’m one for the macabre, but this place was even too macabre for the Prince of Darkness.

Us: Can you talk at all about the people you met along the way?

OO: There was this mad f—king truck driver named David Turner who we met in Georgia. He kept telling us he had “a need for speed.” He was hilarious. His entire property was full of trucks and cars in need of repair. David’s day job is hauling dirt and digging holes and he got me behind the wheel of an earth mover which I had the best time doing even though I almost tipped it over. He also took Jack and I to do some dirt track racing. The entire day was a blast.

Us: Do you guys get sick of each other at all while traveling together for long periods of time?

OO: No, actually we got along great because there were no distractions like there are when I’m on tour. Of course Jack and I had a few disagreements, but nothing major. Jack’s a great guy and I love him.

Reality TV's Breakout Stars

Us: You’ve had cameras on you for a long time. Is some sort of reality TV always going to be in the future for you?

OO: Who’s to say? To me it’s all part of the entertainment business. If it’s something interesting then I’ll give it some serious consideration, but it’s not anything I’m seeking out. One thing I will say is I won’t be doing Dancing With the Stars.

Us: Would you want to do reality TV with Sharon again?

OO: It all depends on the quality of the show. My wife is great on TV so it would be easy.

Us: Is it tough traveling without her? How do you guys keep a steady relationship/communication when you’re on the road?

OO: There’s not a day that’s gone by in 36 years that I haven’t seen or spoken to Sharon. I love and adore her.

Us: You retired briefly and then came back: would you ever retire fully? Do you see an end in sight?

OO: Not until they put me in a pine box. I’ve just announced my final world tour, but I don’t think I’ll ever retire completely. I’ll still do shows here and there, just no full tours.

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour airs on A&E Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

