Wheel of Fortune has officially changed hands.

In a new promo video for season 42 shared on Thursday, June 13, legendary host Pat Sajak is shown passing the torch to new host Ryan Seacrest.

“Well, this is it, Ryan. What do you think?” Sajak, 77, says in the clip while giving Seacrest a tour of the studio with longtime cohost Vanna White.

“Impressive, Pat,” Seacrest, 49, responds.

“Ryan, I know the contestants are going to love you,” White, 67, encourages her new cohost. (White has signed up to stay on for another season.)

Sajak, who hosted Wheel of Fortune for 41 seasons from 1983, tells Seacrest, “I think what you’re going to enjoy most is meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home.”

There is also a sweet final moment between Sajak and White, who have been costars since the current version of the game show launched in 1983.

Responding to Seacrest saying that they “both make it look so easy,” Sajak says, “Well, you’re never gonna find a better job and you’re never gonna find a better cohost.”

Sajak’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune aired on Friday, June 7, marking the end of his run after four decades and over 8,000 episodes.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there,” he said at the end of the show. “It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. And I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game.”

Sajak added that over time the show became “more” than he ever hoped.

“A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations,” he said. “What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

Seacrest takes over as host when season 42 of Wheel of Fortune premieres in September.