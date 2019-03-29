Say goodbye to ADA Peter Stone. When Law & Order: SVU returns for his history-making 21st season next fall, Philip Winchester won’t be a part of it, the actor revealed just minutes after the show’s renewal news was announced.

“I want to congratulate the cast and crew of @nbcsvu for making history today. Also to thank everyone for two great seasons. I have learned much and enjoyed being part of an elite unit. Here’s to you all and a historic run,” Winchester, 38, wrote on Friday, March 29. “Sadly for me, Peter stone and his ‘the facts don’t care about you’re feelings’ attitude will not be returning. A huge tip of the hat to my amazing fans and not so big of fans. You ALL make me work harder. Thank you! See you on the next adventure.”

The news came as a shock to longtime fans of the show, as ADA Stone has been a very large part of season 20. Also, fans couldn’t help but notice that when the official Law & Order: SVU Twitter account shared the renewal news, they tagged Winchester’s account.

Winchester first joined the Dick Wolf universe in Chicago Justice, leading the first and only season in 2017. When the show was cancelled, he joined season 19 of SVU.

With Friday’s renewal announcement, the show became the longest-running primetime live-action series in history, beating Gunsmoke when ran for 20 seasons and the initial Law & Order series, which ran from 1990 to 2010.

NBC did not immediately comment on the exit.

Law & Order: SVU airs on NBC Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

