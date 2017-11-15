Pink helped James Corden avoid traffic by joining him on the Late Late Show‘s Tuesday, November 15, segment of “Carpool Karaoke.” The pair kicked things off by singing the songstress’ hit “What About Us,” as well as her biggest hits, including “Raise Your Glass” and “Get the Party Started.”

The singer revealed in the clip that Bon Jovi’s frontman Jon Bon Jovi‘s marriage to Dorothea Hurley in 1989 was the reason behind her first heartbreak when she was just 8 years old. “I still remember I was in the car coming home from singing lessons, and they said on the radio that he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea,” she told Corden. “I almost threw up in my mouth.”

She added: “I ripped his posters off the wall, threw them out and didn’t come out of my room for days. I was devastated. It was the first time someone broke my heart.” The singer later met her idol at a radio show in New Jersey: “I told him the first time I met him! I told him, ‘How are you guys, are you happy? You and Dorothea?’” Pink said that the rocker then sent her flowers, and a pair of leather pants with a funny note that read, “Now you can finally get into my pants,” and joked that her husband, Carey Hart, threw the flowers out the window.

The “It’s My Life” singer wasn’t the only famous musician in Pink’s life. The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer also revealed that she went on a date with *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, while she was on tour with the boy band as their opening act, even though it was totally platonic for her.

The late-night host pulled over at the end of the clip to sing 2002’s “Just Like A Pill” while hanging upside down, to prove the singer’s claim that her voice sounds better that way.

Watch the full video of Pink’s “Carpool Karaoke” above!

