Porsha Williams Guobadia is granting Bravo fans’ wishes with a return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16.

Not only will Williams Guobadia, 42, be appearing on the upcoming season of RHOA, but she also got an overall scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal as well. This wider deal will allow Williams Guobadia to partner with the company on scripted projects for both broadcast and streaming mediums.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she shared in a statement on Tuesday, February 13, according to Deadline. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”

It’s unclear when exactly Williams Guobadia will make her RHOA return as there is no release date just yet.

NBCUniversal is also “excited” to welcome Williams Guobadia back to the franchise.

“Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously and vulnerably shared her life over the year,” Rachel Smith, the vice president of unscripted content, lifestyle and documentaries, shared in a statement, noting that NBCUniversal is “fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership.”

Williams Guobadia made her RHOA debut in 2012 during season 5. She announced her departure from the show following season 13, which came to an end in 2021. That same year, she starred in Porsha’s Family Matters, which followed her engagement to Simon Guobadia before their November 2022 wedding. The show lasted for one season in 2021.

“After 10 life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise,” Porsha wrote in a social media post to announce her exit in September 2021. “This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

Bravo boss Andy Cohen assured viewers at the time that she was only on “pause” when leaving an Instagram comment. It appeared that he was correct.

News of Porsha’s return to the franchise comes weeks after Kandi Burruss announced her plans to “take a break” from the show.

“I already said it, so I’ll tell you. I decided I’m not coming back this year,” Burruss, 47, confirmed to Variety on February 4. “It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”