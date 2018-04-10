Fresh off her appearances on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show, Cardi B is ready to set the world on fire once again. The pregnant “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 25, is joining MTV for a one-hour special “Total Request Live Party With Cardi” on Tuesday, April 10.

Hosted by Sway Calloway and Cardi’s sister, The Challenge’s Hennessy Carolina, the Bronx native will appear live in-studio to dish on her new album Invasion of Privacy, celebrate her recent successes and count down some of her biggest moments to date.

The “Finesse” rapper, whose latest efforts have already been certified gold, announced after much speculation that she was expecting her first bundle of joy with fiancé Offset while appearing on NBC’s SNL on Saturday, April 7. Just hours after the reveal, the star, whose real name is Belcalis Almanza, addressed those who doubted her via Twitter.

“I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me ! think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ?” she wrote at the time.

I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 8, 2018

The Grammy-nominated artist, who is scheduled to perform at Coachella this weekend, did not hold back when talking about her love’s parenting abilities during an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning on Monday, April 9.

“Everybody want to joke around, ‘Oh, you’re the fourth baby mom. This and that.’ But I’m getting married,” Cardi affirmed. “And even though, so let’s say, God forbid, we don’t [get married], my man is a great father to his kids, so I will never lose. I’m not having a baby with a deadbeat.” Offset is already father to three children from previous relationships.

“Total Request Live Party With Cardi”special airs on MTV Tuesday, April 10, at 4 p.m. ET.

