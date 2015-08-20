Birthday ballad! There were two big moments at Kelly Clarkson’s Wednesday, Aug. 19, concert in Los Angeles. The first was when she announced her second pregnancy and the second happened when she gave a special birthday shout-out to another pop diva.

“It’s one of my girl’s birthdays tomorrow,” Clarkson, 33, told the audience at the Staples Center. “When I say ‘my girl,’ I mean Demi Lovato. And she’s always been so supportive and so cool. To see a kid that used to go to my shows have a huge, illustrious career, I thought for her birthday I would sing her new single, ‘Cool for the Summer.’”

Clarkson then launched into a slowed-down, jazzy version of the summer anthem. That same night the mother of River Rose, 14 months, got emotional on stage before declaring, "I was not planning on announcing this but I'm totally pregnant."

The American Idol alum is known for her creative, often praised covers, the most noteworthy of which is arguably her cover of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.” But no one was more thrilled by her “Cool for the Summer” jam than the birthday girl herself.

“If someone would've told me when I when I was little that one day @kellyclarkson would one day cover one of MY songs at HER concert for MY BIRTHDAY, I would call you crazy and never believe you again,” the Disney alum wrote on Instagram. “Well last night THE QUEEN DID and she has no idea what it means to me. Honestly the coolest Bday gift EVER!!!!!! Thank you Kelly!!!!! Love you tons and tons and congrats on baby #2!!!!!!! #sofuckingsurreal #bestBDAYgiftEVER #coolforthesummer.”

Lovato is enjoying her mature new look and sound as she prepares to release her fifth studio album this fall.

“I’m 23 now so I think it came naturally,” she recently told Us Weekly. “Your fans want to grow with you. It’s about growing together with your fans. Ultimately when you make music it reflects your life and I’m a lot older now so of course it’s not going to be about the same thing I was singing about when I was 16 or 17.”

