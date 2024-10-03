Two professional wrestlers suffered scary injuries during a Ring of Honor taping on Wednesday, October 2, and were taken out of the ring on stretchers.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Sammy Guevara and independent wrestler Kelly Madan were both treated for possible head injuries.

Guevara, 31, suffered his injury during a match with Serpentico. Serpentico reportedly jumped off the top rope and Guevara mistimed his attempt to catch him. Guevara landed underneath his opponent and was knocked out.

Officials stopped the match, declaring Serpentico the winner, as medical staff treated Guevara. While viewers speculated that the veteran wrestler could have suffered a concussion, wrestling outlet PW Torch reported on Thursday that “he was walking around backstage on his own. In fact, if you hadn’t known he was stretchered out of the ring earlier, it wouldn’t have been obvious to anyone.”

Related: Breaking Down WWE Boss Vince McMahon‘s Sexual Misconduct Scandal, Fallout Vince McMahon was the CEO and Chairman of the Board at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for decades before “voluntarily” stepping down. McMahon, who was a former pro wrestler before taking over the WWE business, confirmed in June 2022 that he was resigning from his post while the company investigated misconduct claims against him. “I have […]

Guevara debuted as a pro in 2010 and joined the Ring of Honor (ROH) promotion in August. He and Dustin Rhodes are the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, having captured that title by defeating The Undisputed Kingdom on August 17.

“This is the second serious injury of the night just 4 matches in,” wrote wrestling reporter John Clark via X. “Sammy Guevara hit a cutter out of mid air and landed very awkwardly. Match immediately stopped. Appears serious. Very bad start to the night here.”

Clark added footage of the incident, which has since been removed from X due to the site’s copyright rules.

The first injury that Clark alluded to was regarding Madan, who suffered a similar injury near the end of her match with Lady Frost. Lady Frost appeared to inadvertently strike Madan in the “head or neck” with her legs, according to The People’s Wrestling Website. The referee then made the three count to signal Lady Frost as the winner before medical staff attended to Madan.

Related: WWE‘s Bayley, Liv Morgan and More React to John Cena‘s Retirement News WWE’s best and brightest are celebrating the impact and legacy of John Cena after the pro wrestling legend announced plans to retire. “I can’t take this! I can’t take this, man,” Montez Ford exclusively told Us Weekly at the L.A. premiere of Netflix’s Receiver on Tuesday, July 9. “Do you know how many cherished memories […]

Madan was reportedly alert and coherent as she was stretchered out and transported to a hospital near the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

Unlike Guevara, Madan is known as an “enhancement talent.” Enhancement talents are largely unknown wrestlers booked to lose their events. They’re often highly skilled at making their losses appear entertaining, hence “enhancing” the quality of the show.

Wrestling blog Cageside Seats reported Madan is from New Jersey and has been in the business since 2019. She has worked for several promotions in the past, including WWE.

Neither wrestler has spoken yet about the incidents.