Project Runaway All Stars is back and this time, the designers who almost made it aren’t the only ones returning! During season six, eight all star vets will go head-to-head with eight former designers who are first-time All Stars.

Alyssa Milano returns to host once again with judges Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman with Anne Fulenwider, editor-in-chief of Marie Claire joining as a mentor. This season also includes a ton of celebrity guest judges: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Whoopi Goldberg, Dita Von Teese, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rebecca Minkoff, Danielle Brooks, Olivia Culpo, Rosie Perez, RuPaul, Kelly Osbourne, Karolina Kurkova, Kasey Musgraves, Garcia and Zac Posen.

The season six winner will receive a fashion spread in Marie Claire magazine and a contributing editor position for a year, as well as a sewing studio from Brother Sewing and Embroidery. The designer in first also wins an epic trip to London, England, luxurious skincare and makeup from Rodial and accessories and styling services from Intermix and a $100,000 grand prize.

Meet the rookies competing below:

Kimberly Goldson from Brooklyn, NY: Season 9

Stanley Hudson from Los Angeles, CA: Season 11

Amanda Valentine from Nashville, TN: Season 13

Char Glover from Los Angeles, CA: Season 13

Kelly Dempsey from Boston, MA: Season 14

Edmond Newton from Atlanta, GA: Season 14

Candice Cuoco from Oakland, CA: Season 14

Merline Labissiere from Miami, FL: Season 14

Meet the rookies returning for another shot:

Anthony Williams from Atlanta, GA: Season 7, All Stars Season 1

Joshua McKinley from New York NY: Season 9, All Stars Season 2

Casanova from New York, NY: Season 8, All Stars Season 2

Ari South from Honolulu, HI: Season 8, All Stars Season 3

Melissa Fleis from Los Angeles, CA: Season 10, All Stars Season 3

Fabio Costa from New York, NY: Season 10, All Stars Season 4

Helen Castillo from Weehawken, NJ: Season 12, All Stars Season 4

Ken Laurence from Atlanta, GA: Season 12, All Stars Season 5

Watch the first Project Runway All Stars teaser above. Season six premieres on Lifetime Thursday, January 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

