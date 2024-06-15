Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Transform Your Home With ‘Queer Eye’ Star Bobby Berk’s Stress-Free Home Makeover Tips (Exclusive)

By
Transform Your Home With Bobby Berk Stress-Free Home Makeover Tips
Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Looking to transform your home but don’t know where to start? Queer Eye star and interior design expert Bobby Berk has simple and stress-free tips and tricks for a home makeover — and he’s sharing them exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

From fixture switches to flooring overhauls, these simple changes will elevate your living space without the stress of hiring expert help.

Keep scrolling for Berk’s easy home makeover tips:

Keep It Light

Transform Your Home With Bobby Berk Stress-Free Home Makeover Tips
Getty Images

When summer hits, the backyard becomes one of the most lived-in areas of your home. And with the right setup, you can enjoy it from morning to night.

“I like to add an array of lighting at different levels,” Berk tells Us. “Like hanging cafe string lights [to] provide a nice glow for outdoor dining, a grouping of lanterns to light up a stair and stake lights around a patio or deck for extra ambiance.”

Can You Believe Everything Know About Queer Eye Season 7

Related: ‘Queer Eye’ Season 7: Everything to Know About Filming Location, Premiere Date a...

Make a Simple Swap

Transform Your Home With Bobby Berk Stress-Free Home Makeover Tips
Getty Images

Changing out a light fixture is the No. 1 update Berk recommends for your home.

“Consider starting with a room that gets plenty of use, like an entry flush mount light or dining room chandelier,” says the Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good for the Mind author. “It’s much easier than you think, takes an hour or less and can have such a big impact.”

Change Things Up

Transform Your Home With Bobby Berk Stress-Free Home Makeover Tips
Getty Images

“It doesn’t get much easier than this simple switch. Try replacing the knobs and drawer pulls on your cabinets to create a modern and pulled-together look in just minutes,” says Berk, noting that the fix can make a difference throughout your abode. “You can [also] update the hardware on your bathroom vanity, dresser or closet doors too!”

Elevate Your Entryway

Transform Your Home With Bobby Berk Stress-Free Home Makeover Tips
Getty Images

Make a great first impression by sprucing up your entrance.

“No matter how big or small it may be, bring in a compact console, some baskets or bins for shoes, functional hooks and a mirror — for checking your outfit before you head out the door!” says Berk. “You’ll have a functional and fashionable space to greet anyone who enters.”

Colton Underwood Karamo Brown More Reality Stars Who Have Embraced Coming Out

Related: Reality Stars Who Have Embraced Coming Out

Add Something Extra

Transform Your Home With Bobby Berk Stress-Free Home Makeover Tips
Getty Images

“Pillows are one of the most versatile and affordable ways to create a quick change,” says Berk, explaining that placing a few on your sofa, chair or bed can add color, texture or a pleasing pattern. “And don’t forget about some fun outdoor pillows on your patio furniture!”

Fix Up Your Floors

Transform Your Home With Bobby Berk Stress-Free Home Makeover Tips
Getty Images

Want new flooring without the mess of ripping up what’s already there?

“Lay peel-and-stick vinyl tile right on top of your current floor,” says the Queer Eye alum. “You can give it a totally new look — for a lot less time and money.”

It’s also a great solution for renters.

Adds Berk: “It can be easily removed without damaging the original floor.”

Grab a Brush

Transform Your Home With Bobby Berk Stress-Free Home Makeover Tips
Getty Images

A fresh coat of paint can give your fireplace (and the entire room!) a facelift.

Yesno black Overalls Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag This Cozy and Comfortable Overalls Set While it’s Still 40% Off! View Deal

“Painting a brick fireplace can take it from traditional to clean and contemporary with a coat of white,” notes Berk. “Or you can [take] a mundane wood mantel and give it new life with a pop of color.”

Berk’s book, Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good for the Mind, is in stores now.

With reporting by Crista Lacqua

In this article

Queer Eye Bio

Queer Eye

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!