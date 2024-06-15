Looking to transform your home but don’t know where to start? Queer Eye star and interior design expert Bobby Berk has simple and stress-free tips and tricks for a home makeover — and he’s sharing them exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

From fixture switches to flooring overhauls, these simple changes will elevate your living space without the stress of hiring expert help.

Keep scrolling for Berk’s easy home makeover tips:

Keep It Light

When summer hits, the backyard becomes one of the most lived-in areas of your home. And with the right setup, you can enjoy it from morning to night.

“I like to add an array of lighting at different levels,” Berk tells Us. “Like hanging cafe string lights [to] provide a nice glow for outdoor dining, a grouping of lanterns to light up a stair and stake lights around a patio or deck for extra ambiance.”

Make a Simple Swap

Changing out a light fixture is the No. 1 update Berk recommends for your home.

“Consider starting with a room that gets plenty of use, like an entry flush mount light or dining room chandelier,” says the Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good for the Mind author. “It’s much easier than you think, takes an hour or less and can have such a big impact.”

Change Things Up

“It doesn’t get much easier than this simple switch. Try replacing the knobs and drawer pulls on your cabinets to create a modern and pulled-together look in just minutes,” says Berk, noting that the fix can make a difference throughout your abode. “You can [also] update the hardware on your bathroom vanity, dresser or closet doors too!”

Elevate Your Entryway

Make a great first impression by sprucing up your entrance.

“No matter how big or small it may be, bring in a compact console, some baskets or bins for shoes, functional hooks and a mirror — for checking your outfit before you head out the door!” says Berk. “You’ll have a functional and fashionable space to greet anyone who enters.”

Add Something Extra

“Pillows are one of the most versatile and affordable ways to create a quick change,” says Berk, explaining that placing a few on your sofa, chair or bed can add color, texture or a pleasing pattern. “And don’t forget about some fun outdoor pillows on your patio furniture!”

Fix Up Your Floors

Want new flooring without the mess of ripping up what’s already there?

“Lay peel-and-stick vinyl tile right on top of your current floor,” says the Queer Eye alum. “You can give it a totally new look — for a lot less time and money.”

It’s also a great solution for renters.

Adds Berk: “It can be easily removed without damaging the original floor.”

Grab a Brush

A fresh coat of paint can give your fireplace (and the entire room!) a facelift.

“Painting a brick fireplace can take it from traditional to clean and contemporary with a coat of white,” notes Berk. “Or you can [take] a mundane wood mantel and give it new life with a pop of color.”

Berk’s book, Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good for the Mind, is in stores now.

With reporting by Crista Lacqua