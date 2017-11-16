Rachel Bilson Leaves ‘Nashville,’ Books ABC Drama With Eddie Cibrian

Rachel Bilson left the Nashville after only one season, TVLine reported on Thursday, November 16. Bilson was brought on during season 5 to play chief strategy officer Alyssa and was only meant to be in the show for one season. The last we saw of her character was when she planted a kiss on Deacon (Charles Easton) in the season 5 finale.

Empire vet Kaitlin Doubleday also joined the show in the wake of Connie Britton’s exit from the series.

However, Bilson won’t be out of a job! She was just cast in Take Two, a procedural from Castle creators Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe. The O.C. alum will star in the ABC dramedy alongside CSI: Miami’s Eddie Cibrian.

In Take Two, Bilson plays Ella, a former TV star fresh-out-of-rehab looking to restart her career. To research a potential role, she talks her way into shadowing a private investigator Eddie (Cibrian). He resents her but finds her valuable because of her background of acting as a detective.

Cibrian and Bilson already started to get to know each other off set. The two were spotted by an onlooker on Monday, November 6, at Joan’s on Third in Studio City. The actors were overheard chatting about their kids — Cibrian has two sons with ex Brandi Glanville and Bilson has one daughter, 3, with ex Hayden Christensen. (Us exclusively revealed Bilson and Christensen’s split after 10 years together.)

Take Two has been given a straight-to-series pick up for next season.

