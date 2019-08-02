



Move over, Basketball Wives. The Racing Wives have arrived. CMT’s new reality show follows the lives of four women married to NASCAR stars, showing the ins and outs of their daily lives.

Meet the cast of the new series:

– Amber Balcaen is an aspiring NASCAR driver who left her entire life behind in Canada to enter the racing community.

– Ashley Busch is a competitive polo player, a brand ambassador for the U.S. Polo Association and launched her own swimwear line. She is married to Kurt Busch.

– Ashley’s sister-in-law is Samantha Busch, the owner of online store Murph Boutique and lifestyle blogger. She’s married to Kyle Busch.

– Whitney Dillon is a former NFL cheerleader. Now, she runs The BFF Blog, is the co-owner of jewelry company Shop the WM and is married to Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon.

– Mariel Lane is Whitney’s best friend. She’s a former NFL cheerleader and former Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee World America. She is co-owner of Shop the WM with Whitney and also writes for The BFF Blog. She’s married to Paul Swan.

Racing Wives premieres on CMT Friday, August 2, at 10 p.m. ET.

