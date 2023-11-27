Iconic rapper MC Lyte has been a pioneering female force behind the mic for over three decades, and she’s now inspiring a new generation of young coders to trailblaze the next path of music industry creatives with Black Girls Code’s latest contest, “Build a Beat Challenge With Ciara.”

“Of course, when we talk about girls making beats and the technology to further their efforts in music production, that’s right up my alley!” MC Lyte tells Us Weekly exclusively. “And so it just made sense that it would be here and now.”

Black Girls Code, a nonprofit dedicated to computer science education for Black girls and gender nonconforming youth, announced the launch of the nationwide contest, “Build a Beat Challenge with Ciara,” earlier this month to spark a musical coding revolution. The contest’s mission is to empower students ages 13 to 18 to code their own song for the chance to meet Ciara via a video call and win up to $10,000 in tech prizes that will help inspire and further their dreams.

“Just leading by example and definitely being an inspiration in the genre of hip-hop,” adds MC Lyte. “When you say girls making beats, those beats can go behind any type of music for any genre. It just so happens that when we talk about hip-hop, we go back to the drum, to the kick and the snare, which is the beat and is the foundation. That’s why I wanted to be involved.”

Running through December 31, “Build a Beat Challenge with Ciara” invites young coders to join Infosys Foundation USA’s Pathfinders Online Institute to access video tutorials, designed and developed by Black Girls Code, to guide students on their coding journey. Using these newly-acquired skills, participants will craft their unique songs and remixes, blending their creativity with sounds from artists like Ciara, Alicia Keys, Common, Pharrell and more.

The winners will be selected by a panel of celebrity judges, including MC Lyte, music producer and entrepreneur Craig King, TikTok sensation The BoykinZ, Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Bosko Kante, Rock the Bells President James Cuthbert and more.

When the “Cha Cha Cha” hitmaker released her debut single in 1987, MC Lyte recalls the same opportunities weren’t available to develop technology skills to take her passion for music to the next level.

“There was nothing like this when I was growing up,” MC Lyte tells Us. “I remember taking a computer course at Boys and Girls High that was going to give me a credit towards my high school diploma because I wanted to graduate early. So I spent the summer at Boys and Girls doing programming at a very basic level with IBMs. So to be here in this day, this is out of this world to be able to have something for young girls.”

She adds: “It is about finding the next and the new and trying to help them hone in on their skills or what it is that they’ll find that they like to do.”

“It just feels like it’s one of the core reasons why I’ve been in music or that I chose music,” continues MC Lyte. “I get to be creative, but it’s actually being on hand to give an explanation of why this works and why it doesn’t, and how it is that we can add more. And it gives a very hands-on feeling. And that’s what I love and I’m able [to] teach younger folks as much about the business.”

And the rap music legend is thrilled to be partnering with the “Level Up” songstress.

“What’s interesting about Ciara is she’s really a sister girl. She’s all about sisterhood,” says MC Lyte. “And one might think because of the level of success that she’s had that she’s competitive. And I don’t get that from her at all. She wants everyone to succeed because she’s really happy with the lane that she’s created for herself and she’s certain and sure and confident and that allows her to spread the love to those who may not feel as confident and need some encouragement along the way.”

“The Build a Beat Challenge With Ciara” runs through December 31. Sign up for the contest on the Black Girls Code website.