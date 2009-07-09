Real Housewives‘ Jill Zarin Selling Posh NYC Pad

Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin is selling her three-bedroom New York City apartment featured on the hit Bravo reality show.

Price tag: $3.2 million.

The 1,956 square-foot pad – located on the Upper East side – comes complete with 3 1/2-bathrooms, soaring panoramic views with tremendous light, 10-foot coffered ceilings, shagreen inspired walls, chandeliers and state-of-the-art appliances, according to the Prudential Douglas Elliman listing. The full- service building also features a health club, roof deck, on-site parking and children's playroom.

The apartment was featured prominently on the Bravo show as Zarin feverishly remodeled it with help from her husband Bobby Zarin's firm, Zarin Fabrics, and her designer pal, Brad Boles. (It was also profiled in Traditional Home magazine.)

Pal Bethenny Frankel joked that, with all the decorations, remodelers must have taken hits of LSD while redoing the apartment.

But Zarin said on her website, "I know everyone does not love my apartment the way I do. Nor should you. Bobby and I love the apartment , including the POP tables I might add ( they grew on me!). We decorate everything for everyone's taste."

