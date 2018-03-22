The shade is real on season 3 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Us Weekly can exclusively reveal the show’s opening credits and the taglines for each of the six ladies, including the newest cast member, Candiace Dillard.

Dillard worked in the White House Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs under President Obama before becoming Miss United States in 2013, and it appears that she butts heads with the other girls like most newbies do. She’s also planning her wedding during the season.

“Life is a pageant and I’m in it to win it,” Dillard says in our exclusive video.

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, who returns as a friend of the Housewives this season, wonders aloud, “Where dose she come from?” Dillard is ready to fight back. “I came from Jesus,” she responds. So how will she mix with the other ladies – Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby are all back for another drama-filled season.

Watch the exclusive opening above and read the season 3 taglines below.

Gizelle: “If you can’t handle me being the word on the street, then stop listening.”

Karen: “Baby don’t believe what you hear. The grande dame still holds center court.”

Monique: “You’ll never put me in a box because I’m the whole darn package.”

Robyn: “Life has its ups and downs, but my game is on the rebound.”

Ashley: “You may say I cause trouble, but I say I keep things interesting.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 3 premieres on Bravo Sunday, April 1, at 10 p.m ET.

