The Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Hendra is fighting back against false reports that she once starred in porn. After Bravo announced the cast of the series in February, the New York Post and other outlets were quick to label Hendra, 44, “a former adult film star.”

The confusion stems from racy projects Hendra made, including the 2004 television show Black Tie Nights. “It was a series for Cinemax,” she explains exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I was hired for my acting ability.”

Hendra, who went topless and had “love scenes,” is adamant that the show wasn’t X-rated. “My nudity rider said that they couldn’t show below my belly button or below the top of my butt,” the Houston native continues, insisting the comedic drama was no more scandalous than a certain HBO hit: “No one is calling Game of Thrones stars porn artists!”

Hendra says she has “no regrets” about doing the series. “I do own the fact that I knew I was taking my clothes off,” she says. Her husband, pop rock singer Aaron Hendra, even visited the set. “He came to my dressing room to check on me to make sure everything was cool,” she recalls.

Since then, Hendra has retired from that genre and now devotes her time to blogging about empowering women. For Hendra, a survivor of abuse, it's a cause close to her heart.

“I was sexually assaulted when I was 16, but kept it a secret until I was 31. I felt shame,” she says. “All the pain that I did go through, I use that for a purpose now. Helping women love themselves — that is my intention.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres April 11 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

