Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner is denying allegations that he engaged in inappropriate behavior toward a member of his racing team.

“I obviously deny fully the allegations that have been made against me,” Horner told CNN on Thursday, February 15. “There’s an ongoing process and that obviously is being worked through at the moment.”

Red Bull launched an independent investigation into the allegations last week, which is ongoing.

Reports of the allegations initially surfaced via Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf, but the report did not disclose who made them or what behavior Horner allegedly engaged in.

Red Bull released a statement last week announcing the investigation.

“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister,” the statement read. “The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Despite the investigation, Horner, 50, continues to work in his team principal role. Horner has held his post since 2005 when he became the youngest team principal of all time at just 31 years old. Since then, Red Bull has won seven World Drivers’ Championships and six World Constructors’ Championships.

Horner is the husband of Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, whom Horner says has been “very supportive,” according to Sky News. The team principal added that he’s been overwhelmed by the support he’s received from others around Formula 1.

With details of the allegations still murky, Ford sent a letter to Red Bull urging it to be transparent in its investigation, sources told the Financial Times on Friday, February 16. Ford is scheduled to become Red Bull’s engine supplier in 2026.

Mark Rushbrook, the global head of Ford Performance Motorsport, spoke to reporters on Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

“As a family company, and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behavior and integrity, we do expect the same from our partners,” he said. “It appears to us, and what we’ve been told, was that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course, they’re worried about their brand, as well.”

Horner has said publicly that he is not considering resigning as team principal.

“I am fully committed. I built this team. I convinced people to come and work here,” he told Sky News.