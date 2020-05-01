The REELZ network will feature Simon & Garfunkel in the latest installment of Breaking the Band.

The legendary folk-rock duo brought fans to tears in the ‘60s with choirboy harmonies that sold 40 million albums with songs like “Sound of Silence” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

But behind the act, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel were jealous rivals.

“Paul had always envied Artie’s voice, which was spectacular,” biographer Peter Ames Carlin says. “But unless Paul was writing for Artie, he didn’t have anything to sing.”

The tell-all music series reveals why — at the height of their success — the duo split after bitter fights and personal attacks.

Carlin adds: “They resented each other because they needed each other too much.”

So, was it Garfunkel’s resentment that led the band to implode? Or did Paul Simon call it quits to go solo?

Tyler F. Paddor