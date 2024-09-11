Anything can happen on the Video Music Awards stage — including getting shot down by the object of your affection.

Before Rihanna received the 2016 Video Vanguard Award at MTV’s annual award show, the “Diamonds” singer received a special tribute from the one and only Drake.

“Captivating from day one, the iconic being that is Rihanna was already at a place where most artists only dream of going,” he said at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. “ For them, that’s often the peak, but for her, that was a starting point and she has kept ascending to an untouchable level ever since.”

While some may view the thoughtful words as standard for an awards show presenter, things got even deeper as Drake professed his love for the Fenty Beauty founder on live TV.

Related: MTV Video Vanguard Winners Through the Years MTV has honored Madonna, Britney Spears, Kanye West and more legendary artists with the Video Vanguard Award at the Video Music Awards. David Bowie was the first artist to receive the top honor at the inaugural VMAs in 1984. Seven years later, the network renamed the award to honor Michael Jackson, who was presented the […]

But wait, there’s more! What came next was an attempted kiss that pop culture fans will never forget. Keep reading to relive Drake and Rihanna’s not-so-perfect smooch:

What Happened:

In honor of her Video Vanguard Award, Rihanna took to the stage to perform four career-spanning medleys of her hits. Soon after, she prepared to pick up her coveted Moonman after a brief introduction from presenter Drake.

“We love the woman who hasn’t changed since day one,” he proclaimed to the audience. “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old. She’s one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her even though she’s younger than me. She’s a living breathing legend in our industry. Ladies and gentlemen, the recipient of the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award for 2016: Rihanna.”

While Rihanna may have appreciated the words, she didn’t need any spectacle as she seemingly swerved and pulled away from the rapper’s kiss.

In MTV’s clip, which featured multiple angles, Drake appeared to go straight for the lips. But after Rihanna tilted her head, his kiss ended up on the left side of her face.

Before things got too awkward, Rihanna walked in front of the microphone and began her own speech.

Why It Was a Big Deal:

For many years, Rihanna and Drake kept fans guessing about the nature of their relationship. While it was clear they were friends and even collaborators thanks to the release of their 2016 song “Work,” it was never quite clear if their bond was romantic.

It’s also impossible not to admit pop culture fans love an epic PDA moment at MTV’s various award shows. At the MTV Movie Awards, viewers look forward to the actors who will receive the award for Best Kiss. (Spoiler alert: The Notebook’s Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling absolutely delivered in their 2005 acceptance speech.)

What People Said:

While the night was supposed to be focused on Rihanna’s accomplishments in the music industry, some viewers couldn’t help but discuss her body language with Drake during the night.

While Rihanna initially called Drake’s speech “touching,” she later admitted to feeling uncomfortable receiving so many compliments.

“The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who received the award in the past made it feel like a big deal,” she told Vogue in May 2018. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments.”

What Happened Next:

Drake finally got his kiss! While performing at a sold-out Miami concert in August 2016, Drake received a surprise appearance by Rihanna. Following a performance of her song “Bitch Better Have My Money,” the pair came together and kissed before embracing.

Related: Celebrity Feuds That Played Out at the VMAs VMAs, what’s good? Throughout its history, the MTV Video Music Awards has been responsible for kickstarting a handful of famous celebrity feuds. Fans will never forget the moment Kanye West stormed the stage seeking justice for Beyoncé after Taylor Swift won the Best Female Video award in September 2009. “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for […]

Where They Stand Now:

Less than two years after getting his on stage smooch, Rihanna admitted that she and the Canadian rapper were no longer as close as they once were.

“We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either,” she told Vogue in May 2018. “It is what it is.”

Rihanna went on to date A$AP Rocky and the couple have two sons together named RZA and Riot.