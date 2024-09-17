Remember When Vanessa Williams Became the 1st Black Miss America

When Vanessa Williams was crowned Miss America, her life instantly changed.

Not only did the win bring her new responsibilities within the pageant world, but she also made history becoming the first Black woman to earn the special title.

“I had the responsibility of something that I never thought would ever happen in my lifetime,” she told Yahoo Entertainment in 2021. “I didn’t think it would happen, and the fact that it did happen, made my path mean something and that’s tremendously heartfelt to me because I made a change in my own little way.”

While the road ahead for Williams would lead to a successful career in Hollywood with countless acting, modeling, singing and producing gigs, her year-long stint as Miss America was no easy feat.

More than 40 years after Williams changed the world of beauty pageants, take a look back on her historic win and the drama that soon followed:

What Happened:

In a live telecast from Atlantic City, New Jersey, host Gary Collins had the honor of announcing the winner of Miss America 1984.

Beginning with the fourth runner-up, Collins began congratulating the finalists and presenting them with scholarships of various monetary value.

The final two contestants came down to Miss New Jersey Suzette Charles and Williams. After winning the talent portion with a vocal performance of “Happy Days Are Here Again” as well as the lifestyle and fitness portion of the show, Williams was crowned the winner.

The crowd erupted in applause as she received a tiara and began walking down a runway for photos.

“I didn’t know what was the next step,” Williams told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “It was a tremendous history-making moment for me at 20 years old.”

Why It Was a Big Deal:

According to PBS, the Miss America rule book stated in the 1930s that “contestants must be of good health and of the white race.”

Following the advances of the civil rights movement, Black Americans began setting up their own contests. The 1968 Miss Black America Contest, held in Atlantic City on the same day as the Miss America Pageant, was organized as a direct protest of the pageant. Miss America organizers were confronted with its shortcomings and began making changes.

In 1970, a Black woman named Cheryl Brown won Miss Iowa and made it to Miss America as a contestant. But to many, Williams’ win in 1984 was a pinnacle accomplishment for the pageant community.

What People Said:

While Williams’ win was initially met with applause from the crowd, she won’t forget the criticism she faced from some critics. “I was seen as a symbol, but also seen as a Black woman and also seen as someone who was supposed to represent the American beauty,” Williams recalled on a February 2021 episode of A&E’s “The Table Is Ours” podcast. “There are a lot of folks that did not believe that having brown skin and being a Black woman represented the Miss America ideal. … Not only was I getting attacked from white folks saying she doesn’t represent us, but some Black folks [said], ‘Oh they only picked her cause she’s [light-skinned with] light eyes.’ They kind of dismissed my talent, my intellect, and my achievement. So that was probably more hurtful.”

Things became even more complicated for Williams when she found herself embroiled in a scandal months before her reign was supposed to come to an end.

What Happened Next:

In 1984, nude photos of Williams were published in a magazine called Penthouse. According to the actress, she had posed for the pictures before her pageant days when she worked for a photographer. Williams also assured fans that she never gave her consent for the publication to print them.

Ultimately, Williams was forced to resign from her Miss America title with six weeks left of her reign. “I had no idea that this had been going on beyond my back since the very beginning to make money,” she previously told Yahoo. “I felt extremely betrayed, and of course, stunned and humiliated.”

The Miss America Organization later apologized to Williams for how she was treated.

“You have lived your life in grace and dignity, and never was it more evident than during the events of 1984 when you resigned,” Miss America CEO Sam Haskell said during the Miss America 2016 telecast. “Though none of us currently in the organization were involved then, on behalf of today’s organization, I want to apologize to you and to your mother, Ms. Helen Williams. I want to apologize for anything that was said or done that made you feel any less the Miss America you are and the Miss America you always will be.”

Where They Stand Now:

To this day, Williams continues to be a champion of change by becoming a founding member of Black Theater United, a coalition empowering Black artists in the theater industry.

She also remains grateful for the opportunities Miss America brought into her life.

“The legacy of that moment in 1983 was that, yes, you can be smart enough, talented enough and be able to represent the American world,” Williams told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “And as a result, I have been able to have wonderful opportunities to delve into my history and my family.”