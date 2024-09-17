REO Speedwagon will be taking a break from touring in 2025 following “irreconcilable differences” between frontman Kevin Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall.

“To our fans: Bruce has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now,” the band — which is comprised of Cronin, 72, Hall, 71, Neal Doughty, Dave Amato, Bryan Hitt and Matt Bissonette — wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, September 16. “If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour … but it’s not up to just him.”

The statement went on to say that the “consensus opinion” was that Hall had not “recovered sufficiently” to perform yet.

“Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt has been around to keep the Wagon rolling through the summer tour,” the message read. “Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years.”

The post noted that Cronin, who had been dealing with an undisclosed illness, has never had “any intention of leaving the band.”

“Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin,” the post concluded. “So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025.”

REO Speedwagon, which has produced hits such as “Keep on Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” recently concluded the Summer Road Trip tour with Train. Although the band canceled tour dates in Chula Vista, California, and Phoenix due to Cronin’s illness, the band performed the final show on Wednesday, September, 11 and is set to take the stage once again on September 27 in Rancho Mirage, California, and November 23 in Kentucky.

Hall, for his part, posted his own Facebook message detailing the news that the band was going to stop touring for 2025.

“Hey Everyone, Never ever thought it would end like this and I’m heartbroken,” he wrote on Monday, September 16. “Please know Neal and I did everything in our power to try and keep the Wagon rolling. I am so appreciative of ALL the amazing love & support. You guys have been very vocal and clear in your wishes for me to return to the stage. Trust me…that’s all I wanted too. We all deserved a farewell tour.”

Hall went on to share that he wanted REO Speedwagon to continue to tour with the lineup of Cronin, himself, Amato, 71, Hitt, 70, and keyboardist Derek Hilland.

“Just as it was prior to my necessary, planned and successful back surgery. I love and will miss you all,” he concluded his statement.