Some things are better left unsaid … just ask Dorit Kemsley. On the Tuesday, January 9, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit got a little loose-lipped during a dinner party at Kyle Richards’ house. Lisa Rinna wasn’t there to witness the scene, however, as she was in Tokyo to support her daughters’ modeling gigs. Rinna was pleased as punch to see just how famous her girls were overseas. “I often think, ‘What would Kris Jenner do?’” she joked to the camera. Well, she was kind of joking.

Back in Beverly Hills, Kyle met for lunch with Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit, and Lisa Vanderpump. When the subject of Rinna arose, Teddi asked if Rinna knew that “a lot of the conversations revolve around her.” Dorit said she thought Rinna “suspected it.” Teddi had decided there were two sides to Dorit: the “fun girl” and the “trash talker.” As they laughed, Teddi speculated that she was sure one of these women would turn on her soon enough.

Vanderpump Rules – as an Editor-in-Chief

Apparently, Vanderpump had assumed a new role, as the editor-in-chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle magazine. In this role, she seemed most excited about showcasing a new jewelry line that she had worked on. She also wanted Dorit to be the model. Vanderpump apparently forgot to tell Dorit that she would be modeling with her face showing – she had been under the impression it was more of hands-only thing.

Dorit was not pleased to have to work with hair and makeup people that weren’t part of her usual team, complaining at one point that the makeup artist “poked” her eye out. When they began, Dorit insisted she was being a good sport but also said she didn’t like any of the early photos she saw. “Dorit, take a chill pill,” Vanderpump said to the camera.

Tokyo or Bust

Erika Girardi flew to Tokyo to hang out with Rinna and her daughters at their promotional event for Samantha Thayasa handbags. (Fun fact: Tinsley Mortimer worked with that brand briefly many years ago.) Bella and Delilah ended up leaving the party to go grab dinner, while Rinna and Erika hung out, staring at the girls on a billboard above. Rinna insisted that even though her daughters’ famous family helped them in the door, they had to work that much harder to stay there.

As Erika and Rinna strolled through a pristine park, Rinna confessed that she was “done with” the drama with Dorit. Rinna said she didn’t expect anything from Dorit. Erika was impressed that her friend seemed to be maturing and credited the change to seeing her daughters grow up.

Rinna and Erika met up with Amelia and Delilah for dinner. Both the girls reported that shooting for Vogue was a “dream,” before moving on to discuss their fascination with watching some random YouTube girl eat multiple pizzas in one sitting. Erika was totally blown away that they found it interesting to watch someone eat on camera. “I’m not going to lie, but your sex book taught me how to give head,” one of her daughters reported. Rinna seemed genuinely surprised her daughters had read her book. (Really? She was surprised by that?)

Power Down: Literally

Unfortunately, the power was out the night that Kyle had decided to host a small get-together, and it was apparently very hot out. Dorit and PK were first to arrive, followed by Teddi and Edwin and then Camille Grammer. Dorit couldn’t stop complaining about the fact that there was no air conditioning or fans. Vanderpump and Ken arrived later, though neither of them complained about the heat.

Dorit proceeded to get drunk and turn pretty sassy. In fact, at one point, she started screaming, “Camille, you’re a stupid c—t.” Camille didn’t like that so much – especially since her boyfriend had just joined the group for the first time. “Dorit, everyone’s entitled to act stupid once in a while, but you really abuse the privilege,” Camille said to the camera. “I care about what David thinks, because if I’m associated with a ranting, crazed drunk woman, it makes me look bad.”

