What goes around comes around — or just doesn’t show up, in Margaret Joseph’s case. In an exclusive sneak peek of the October 18 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Siggy Flicker decides to skip Margaret’s launch party for her purse line and no one is happy about it.

While drinking cotton candy martinis, Margaret tells Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga that Dolores Catania is not coming to the party following their fight in Boca. “I shouldn’t be surprised that Dolores didn’t come because all of a suddens she’s become Siggy’s minion,” Teresa says in her interview. “Whatever Siggy says, Dolores does.”

After Margaret, a.k.a. the “Power House in Pigtails” reads a nasty text that Dolores sent her about “loyalty,” Danielle Staub has a very important question: “Are you sure that was Dolores and it wasn’t Siggy?”

“I can’t tell the two apart,” Margaret responds. “Dolores is so up Siggy’s ass lately, who would know the difference?”

So what are Siggy and Dolores doing while the fancy launch party is going on? They’re wearing matching pajamas, wearing face masks, and creating choreographed dance routines.

Dolores won’t only be butting heads with the girls on this week’s episode though. She’ll also be sparring with Frank Catania over figuring out the best way to handle their son, Frankie Cantania.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday, October 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

