’RHONJ’ Recap: Kim D. Accuses Teresa Giudice of Cheating

It’s all fun and games until a wine glass gets thrown against the wall. On the Wednesday, November 29 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, friendships continued to struggle as the women spent their final day at Siggy Flicker’s relationship retreat.

Before They Were Real Housewives

“Calling me Soggy Flicker cut me to the core because it brought me to the time when I wasn’t accepted,” Siggy explained to Margaret Josephs and the other ladies. Margaret said she had no idea it was going to hurt Siggy so much and claimed to be “devastated” hearing how upset Siggy really was.

Next on the chopping block was Siggy herself. Melissa Gorga reenacted Siggy calling her out for throwing the cake. Siggy admitted she had been a bit melodramatic about the whole thing and Melissa said she felt she had done the same. They then vowed to “break the wall” between them and hugged it out. “I feel better now,” Melissa said. Progress, it seemed.

Danielle and Teresa Bury the Hatchet

Danielle Staub then called out Teresa Giudice for calling her a “prostitution whore” years ago. Danielle told Teresa that her kids were bullied for that for years and asked Teresa to confirm, once and for all, that she hadn’t meant to hurt Danielle’s daughters in that way. “If I had to take it back, I would take it back,” Teresa said. Danielle then asked Teresa if she would be willing to say that to her daughters directly and Teresa said she would.

Secret Time

Later that evening, all of the women gathered to share their deepest secrets. Margaret confessed that two of her former step-children hadn’t spoken to her in six years.

Biggest Real Housewives Fights

Teresa jumped in and confessed that when she returned home from prison, Joe was drinking too much. She also said she resented him. “I can’t cry over spilled milk. It’s done now. We have to move on and forget the past,” Teresa reasoned. Siggy told her she needed to be able to release her feelings and Teresa shrugged, “Whatever.” Melissa Gorga told the cameras that it was clear that Teresa really wanted an apology from Joe, but wasn’t ready to say that. Dolores then used her turn to invite everyone to her charity event for dogs – which everyone agreed was kind of a cop out.

Back home, Siggy got together with Teresa to try to encourage her to admit her true feelings about her husband. “I think Teresa is very frustrated. She’s sad and she is harboring resentment toward Joe,” Siggy told the cameras. To Teresa, she said that she was “allowed to be mad at Joe” and reiterated that her feelings are legitimate. Siggy urged Teresa to “dig deep and spill it all out,” but it was pretty clear Teresa wasn’t ready to go there yet.

Kim D. Accuses Teresa of Cheating

Tragically, Kim D.’s son’s best friend and another friend had borrowed her son’s car and ended up being shot. As a result, Kim D. had decided to turn her fashion show into a charity event. Siggy and Dolores had agreed to walk in the show, but hadn’t told the rest of the group just yet. Just the mere mention of Kim D. at Dolores’ puppy event had Teresa up in arms. “At her last fashion show, she said that my husband was cheating on me,” Teresa said to the group of ladies before announcing that she was boycotting the fashion show. “She’s done terrible things to me and my family and I’m not going and I don’t think my friends should go either,” she told the camera.

Reality TV's Breakout Stars

Meanwhile, Siggy and Dolores headed to Kim’s boutique to test drive their looks. During their visit, they brought up the fact that Kim had claimed Joe had been cheating on Teresa at her last show. “Everyone was thinking it,” she shrugged. “I was just the one who said it.” She then added that since Joe had gone away, she heard that Teresa was “rekindling old flames” herself. Dolores told the camera that she’d known Kim for 20 years and you just never know what’s going to come out of her mouth.

Time to Throw the Wine Glass

Melissa, Siggy, Margaret, Dolores, Teresa, Danielle and Melissa met up for a meal. Melissa and Margaret wasted no time announcing that they were going to Italy together for work and extended the invite to the rest of the girls. For some reason, Siggy took this moment to confess that she and Dolores were not only attending Kim’s fashion show, but walking in it as well.

“Why are you guys walking in this f—king fashion show?” Teresa asked. Dolores replied by adding that Kim had accused Teresa of cheating on Joe. That might not have been the best move. “And you two are still walking in her show? Are you kidding me?” Teresa screamed.

Dolores told the cameras she “pitied” Teresa for not seeing that Dolores was actually her truest friend, but in-person, things between Dolores and Teresa devolved rather quickly. Melissa jumped in to call Kim a “vile human,” while Teresa announced that she was “f—king fuming.” Dolores mumbled something about it not being true and Teresa lost it.

“Who repeats that? It’s not f—king true!” she shouted as she chucked a wine glass (full of wine) against the wall. She and Dolores continued screaming at each other while Dolores and Siggy insisted they had stuck up for Teresa. Ultimately, Siggy and Dolores stormed out. “We did the right thing by telling Teresa,” Siggy said to the camera. “And not just that, we stood up for her.”

Once they were gone, Teresa decided that she was going to go to Kim’s fashion show and confront her in person. She also demanded that Melissa, Margaret and Danielle go with her.

Tell Us: How do you think the confrontation will go between Teresa and Kim D.?

RHONJ airs Wednesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!