After we arrived in Stockholm Friday, Rihanna was whisked to the Grand Hotel, the nicest hotel in the city. Once she checked in and got settled, she ordered room service and got ready in the room, hanging out with her friend Melissa. She slept, got a massage from Lama, her masseuse, and went through the usual two hours of hair and makeup — she only had 10 minutes to get dressed! — at the hotel before her concert.

Taking the Berns Salonger nightclub's stage at 11:40 p.m., Rihanna emerged in an oversized Adam Kimmel for Carhartt denim jacket, a white Wilford body suit (no bra) and denim American Apparel shorts. She accessorized her look with black Tom Ford heels, a vintage black leather and gold encrusted Chanel belt, a Chanel nameplate chain and round white-rimmed Chanel sunglasses. If Thursday night's look channeled Aaliyah, this was her SWV look. She has 15 duffel bags of clothes with her on the trip.

"It's hot in here. I want to thank you for being so patient and witty," Rihanna told fans as she performed tracks including her new ballad "Stay" off Unapologetic. "I love your energy right now!" After the show, Rihanna's manager Jay Brown told us she decided to throw an impromptu party in the basement club of the venue. She invited Us, of course, and the flight crew from the jet, who were at the show.

She didn't make it to the party until about 3:30 a.m., but when she got inside, she started pouring everybody drinks from the table and pouring drinks into peoples' mouths. "I'll drink to that!" she said. She was going wild dancing to house music with Melissa and her glam squad. Rihanna stayed until she shut the club down at 4:45 a.m., then went back to the hotel to get some sleep. We had to wake up at 8 a.m. to head to the airport to fly to Paris. We landed in Paris at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

A source along for Rihanna's tour trip told me Rihanna — who noshed on peanut M&Ms and slept during the flight from Stockholm to Paris — is struggling to catch some zzz's whenever possible. "She has barely slept and has to perform every night so she tries to shower and sleep whenever she can," the insider told me. "I don't know how she does it. She just parties hard and works harder. It's a crazy life."

