Robbie finally rose to the top! In the final moments of the Tuesday, April 3, episode of Rise, QB 1 (Damon Gillespie) finally makes a move and kisses Lilette (Auli’i Cravalho). However, it took quite some time to get there.

“I think Robbie is finally starting to allow himself to be vulnerable, but he also is going through a ray of emotions. They lost the game, now he’s upset at his team, he’s upset with Lilette and his best friends. He’s overcome with a bunch of letdowns,” Gillespie explains to Us Weekly. “One thing that was really nice was that Lilette was always right there for him, no matter what.”

Lilette “challenges him” like no one else, the actor adds. “I think this is the first time he’s had to really work for it!”

During the episode, Robbie also faced criticism from his dad about his relationship, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. “That’s a new kind of pressure. His dad knows exactly what Robbie needs to do to make things better for football,” he explains. “So I think that’s something you’ll definitely see — the pressure of what his mind really needs to be focused on aside from football and theater. His dad’s like, ‘You can’t get too distracted with ladies!’”

When it comes to the ladies, though, it seems that Robbie has only Lilette on his mind. “They definitely have potential,” he says. “They’re always together! If they really become a thing, they’re gonna see each other every day. It won’t be easy by any means, but yeah, they can make it work. I have full confidence in that.”

Rise airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

