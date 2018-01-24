A protest. A video gigolo. A wrestling match between a father and his daughter’s boyfriend. Yeesh, Picken’s Day really brings out the crazy in Riverdale. The Wednesday, January 24, episode of Riverdale, “Chapter Twenty-Four: The Wrestler,” sure proved that.

Welcome to the Family … Business

Archie (KJ Apa) and Hiram (Mark Consuelos) faced off repeatedly, with Archie trying to impress his girlfriend’s dad so he could earn his trust and get the information the FBI needs to nail him. He decided to try out for the wrestling team since wrestling was Hiram’s passion in high school, but Archie was, like, really bad at it. Hiram had his fun ridiculing Archie’s lack of wrestling skills and even tried to finish him off by pitting him against Chuck Clayton, who was in a higher weight class. But Archie bested Chuck and, in turn, earned Hiram’s respect.

Thus, Hiram invited Archie to come learn about business from “the best” with a job at Lodge Industries. And so began, as Jughead (Cole Sprouse) put it, “the criminal apprenticeship of Archie Andrews.”

Darker Still

Betty (Lili Reinhart) learned a bit more about Chic’s “business” when Kevin (Casey Cott) recognized Chic as “a video gigolo, a webcam boy, a cyber trick.” (We implore you not to Google those terms.) Chic was furious to discover his landlord got rid of his laptop, camera and other gear, so Betty gave him an old computer to get him by.

When Hal found out about Chic’s work, he tried to convince Alice (Mädchen Amick) to kick Chic out, but she threatened to throw her husband out of the house instead. That led to Penelope Blossom propositioning him.

Betty was not so much turned off by Chic’s job as she was intrigued. Chic told Betty that he did it to help him escape his own darkness and offered to show her how to do the same. (Sorry, but we’re pretty sure he’s just telling her what she wants to hear.)

Protest at Picken’s Day

Jughead learned about the blood on the founding father of Riverdale’s hands. General Pickens killed hundreds of Uctana people to acquire their land and form Riverdale. The surviving Uctana founded the Serpents, so Jughead felt particularly wronged by anyone who wanted to honor Pickens at the town’s annual event.

Jughead and the other Serpents staged a protest at Picken’s Day. Toni spoke for the “dead and silenced” in an effort to represent and honor them. However, Hiram stepped in before the protest could even really kick off, and although Jughead was ready to pounce, his fellow Serpents held him back.

Veronica and the Pussycats

Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) clashed after Mayor McCoy warned her daughter about the Lodges’ dealings in Riverdale. Josie backed out of singing with V at Picken’s Day, so Veronica took it upon herself to reunite the Pussycats sans Josie.

The Headless Statue

In the aftermath of Picken’s Day, Hiram, Hermione (Marisol Nichols), Mayor McCoy and Sheriff Keller met to discuss the Pickens statue, which had been decapitated by an unknown vandal. Hiram — who now appears to be in charge of Riverdale — indicated that the blame should be placed on the Serpents.

Riverdale airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

