Things are getting messy in Riverdale. Between the election for school president and the election for town mayor, the Southside and the Northside are at war. However, Alice (Mädchen Amick) found herself caught in the middle, and quickly realized that maybe the Serpents, which she used to be a part of, weren’t so bad after all.

The episode ended with her entering FP Jones’ (Skeet Ulrich) place – which excited many who are rooting for #Falice to be together. “I think he’s a bit cautious,” Ulrich, 48, tells Us Weekly exclusively about where FP’s head is at the moment he lets Alice in. “They’re both essentially still married. I think given his history, he’s trying to not follow his gut so much as his brain, so to speak. My feeling is that as exciting as it may be, they need to do it right if it’s going to happen.”

While FP’s gut is telling him “to steer clear,” the Scream alum says that his heart is telling him something else. “I think that will be probably win out,” he adds.

Read the rest of our Q&A with Ulrich below:

Us Weekly: The Falice shippers are in full force, but Alice and FP are both still married. Is he separated from his wife? Like is he essentially a single man?

Skeet Ulrich: Right. Well, all we really know about that is that his drinking drove his wife to leave with Jelly Bean. It’s been acknowledged and expressed many times what Jughead wants to happen, which is the reconciliation of the whole family. Obviously, that’s in the forefront of FP’s mind and desired as well, hoping that that could work out … but he is a flawed man.

Us: We know there’s a past with Alice, but not really what that consisted of. What do you think their relationship was like?

SU: I’d imagine pretty steamy, like most high school relationships. I think given the small-town nature and actuality of Riverdale, it was probably something they thought would have legs and she went a different way. There was a scene – I don’t think it a made the cut – where she mentioned how she saw that her future could change if she was with him. It was clear from that, which doesn’t really matter anymore, she had other ideas about his future.

Us: I know you can’t reveal if FP is Chic’s dad, but will that conversation come up? Will we find out more about that by the season’s end?

SU: Absolutely … probably all of it!

Us: Do you think FP thinks there’s a future with Alice, like that could be a reality?

SU: Given everything that’s going on in town, I sort of wonder whether that’s really even entering his mind that much. There’s a lot of trouble brewing. I think somewhere in there, it’s the knowing each other – that sort of idea that they were cut from the same cloth and just went astray – that keeps his interest. Especially in trying circumstances, we tend to go to our habit and those things that are comfort food for us. I think she’s a bit of comfort food at the moment. Whether those feelings last, we shall see.

Us: Let’s talk about the Serpents and their ever-changing reputation. It seems were slowly seeing that maybe they’re not the “bad guys” after all.

SU: I think they’re stereotyped a little. Really, if you look at the actions of the Northside – and yes, I will pit us against the Northside continuously – they aren’t dissimilar. A drug dealer that comes from a multi-millionaire’s family isn’t any better than drug dealer from a trailer park. We’ve seen both sides of that. I think, much like humanity, both sides and individuals within both sides, have a duplicitous nature. That’s what I like about the show. No character has really been pigeon-holed. You’re not really sure what to expect at any given moment.

Us: We know the Black Hood will be back – it obviously was not the janitor. What can you say about them and when we’ll find out the true identity?

SU: I don’t know if we will, to be honest. That’s something that’s continuing to be questioned. It’s up in the air, really.

Us: I assume a season 3 will happen. What are you hoping for FP?

SU: I want to see him fight! I want to see him throw some punches.

Us: What about seeing Jelly Bean and his wife!

SU: Ok, that too. Maybe it’s because of where we’re ramped up to and we just finished over the last few days. I’m ready to see him throw some punches. Yes, I want to see the fatherly loving crap, too, but I really want to see him throw down! He’s got a lot of revenge to take out.

Riverdale airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

